Bills name Joe Danna new safeties coach

The Buffalo Bills named Joe Danna their new safeties coach on Thursday.
Danna replaces Jim Salgado, who was fired last week.
Updated: February 2, 2023 @ 1:55 pm
Danna served as safeties coach for the Houston Texans in 2022 under then-head coach Lovie Smith.
Danna boasts 15 years of NFL experience, including time with the Jacksonville Jaguars (2017-20), New York Jets (2015-16) and Atlanta Falcons (2012-14).
The Bills allowed 214.6 passing yards per game in 2022, placing them 15th in the NFL.
FieldLevelMedia