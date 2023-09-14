ORCHARD PARK — Stefon Diggs was one of the few bright spots for the Bills during an embarrassing loss at the hands of the New York Jets this past Monday night. Diggs recorded 10 receptions for 102 yards and a touchdown during Buffalo’s 16-point performance, finding himself open time and again against the Jets stingy defense.
However, Diggs’ production was not enough, as Josh Allen’s four turnovers told the story of Buffalo’s disastrous defeat. Allen threw the ball up for grabs on three occasions, with all three resulting in interceptions, and added a fumble later. But during his time speaking with reporters on Thursday, Diggs said, despite a poor performance against the Jets, he is confident that his quarterback has the mental fortitude to rebound as quickly as the Bills need, with their season opener against the Las Vegas Raiders just days away.
“It’s one game — move forward. We’ll shake back,” said Diggs. “We’ll shake back — we always do.”
The Raiders are coming off a 17-16 win over the Denver Broncos in Week 1, a game in which the Las Vegas defense limited Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson to just 177 yards passing and the Denver offense to just 260 total yards.
“They’re an impressive group,” said Diggs regarding the Raiders’ defense. “They’re flying around. They got (cornerback) Marcus Peters, they got the young kid out of Maryland (defensive back Jakorian Bennett)... They’ve got some players over there, and they’re flying around. It’s going to be another test for us of being smart, trying to stay in the green. Not too many negative plays.”
That will be the ask of Allen as he looks to bounce back from his four-turnover performance. But doing so will not be an easy task, as defensive end Maxx Crosby and the Raiders’ pass rush present a tough challenge. Crosby recorded his team’s lone sack during the Raiders’ win over the Broncos.
“That Maxx Crosby is unbelievable,” said Bills center Mitch Morse. “He’s an unbelievable football player. Not only is his effort — I mean, if you look at play one until the last play, you really can’t tell the difference in his speed and his relentlessness to the football. And not only that, he’s got every tool in the book.
“And then when you look along that defensive line and front seven, the linebackers are thumpers, and they trigger fast, and they read their keys, and they trust it. And they want to take you off of double teams, and they can be very multiple at times, or they can rise to the occasion that’s necessary. That whole defense, they play with a relentless attitude of attacking their opponent.”
Although many view this matchup with the Raiders as a get-right game for the Bills, it appears Allen and the Bills’ offense will be challenged once again as Buffalo looks to put forth an improved effort against Las Vegas and a defense that has started the season red-hot.