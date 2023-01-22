Winslow Townson/USA Today Sports

ORCHARD PARK — With Damar Hamlin in the house, snow falling majestically from the sky, and a raucous crowd filling Highmark Stadium, the stage was set for the Bills to advance to their second AFC Championship game in three seasons. But it was all for naught, as Buffalo turned in a dismal effort, falling to the visiting Cincinnati Bengals, 27-10, bringing its season to an end with a loss in the Divisional Round for the second straight year.

The Bengals jumped out to a 14-0 first-quarter lead and never looked back, riding a proficient performance from quarterback Joe Burrow to a convincing postseason victory. Cincinnati now advances to the AFC title game for the second straight season where it will meet the Kansas City Chiefs, who defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars, 27-20, on Saturday.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags