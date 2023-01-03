CINCINNATI — Bills safety Damar Hamlin was taken off the field via ambulance after being administered CPR during the first quarter of Buffalo’s Monday night game against the host Cincinnati Bengals. After an extended delay that lasted over an hour, the NFL postponed the contest.
Early Tuesday morning, the Bills released a statement that revealed the nature of Hamlin’s injury. The statement read as follows:
“Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest following a hit in our game versus the Bengals. His heartbeat was restored on the field and he was transferred to the UC Medical Center for further testing and treatment. He is currently sedated and listed in critical condition.”
Medical personnel adminstered CPR to Hamlin and also gave him oxygen and an IV as they loaded him into the ambulance.
“Our thoughts are with Damar and the Buffalo Bills,” the NFL said in a statement shortly after postponing the game. “The NFL has been in constant communication with the NFL Players Association, which is in agreement with postponing this game.”
Hamlin’s marketing representative, Jordon Rooney, later tweeted, “Update on Damar: His vitals are back to normal and they have put him to sleep to put a breathing tube down his throat. They are currently running tests. We will provide updates as we have them.”
UC Health, which includes the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, did not expect to make any further statements Monday night, The Athletic reported.
In a conference call with reporters early Tuesday morning, executive vice president of communications, public affairs and policy and health and safety initiatives Jeff Miller said the league would make a determination about the fate of the game at “an appropriate time.”
The Bengals were leading 7-3 when action was suspended with 5:58 left in the first quarter, more than 20 minutes after Hamlin collapsed.
Also on the conference call, NFL executive vice president of football operations Troy Vincent said the Bills were flying back to Buffalo overnight, though some players were staying behind to be close to Hamlin. ESPN showed video of wide receiver Stefon Diggs at the hospital shortly after the game was officially postponed. The network reported that Diggs had to convince security to allow him entry to the hospital.
Hours after the game was postponed, a small gathering of fans remained outside of UC Health in the rain in support of the ailing Hamlin. The crowd dispersed around 2 a.m.
The Bengals released a brief statement on Twitter: “The game has been postponed. We will provide further information as details become available.”
An ambulance was brought onto the field less than three minutes after Hamlin, 24, fell to the ground following his tackle of Cincinnati’s Tee Higgins after a 13-yard gain to the Bills’ 48-yard line. After making the stop, which included a big hit, Hamlin got up and took a step before stumbling and falling backward to the ground. He was removed from the field approximately 15 minutes after collapsing.
Players from both teams crowded into the area near midfield as Hamlin was being worked on. Some emotional Bills players could be seen crying. Both teams went to the locker room once play was eventually suspended following a discussion between Bills head coach Sean McDermott and Bengals head coach Zac Taylor near the Bills’ sideline.
Approximately 50 minutes after Hamlin’s injury, McDermott and Taylor were outside of their locker rooms and taking turns talking on the phone. Shortly after that call, the Bills were seen removing their equipment from the field. The announcement of a suspended contest was made minutes later.
The NFLPA later tweeted, “The NFLPA and everyone in our community is praying for Damar Hamlin. We have been in touch with Bills and Bengals players, and with the NFL. The only thing that matters at this moment is Damar’s health and well being.”
Higgins posted on Twitter, “My prayers and thoughts go out to @HamlinIsland the Hamlin Family. I’m praying that you pull through bro. Love (prayer hands emoji) (heart emoji)”
Hamlin’s injury cast a pall inside Paycor Stadium, which was rocking with energy for a showdown between two of the top three teams in the AFC. The Bills are 12-3, the Bengals are 11-4.
Hamlin, a second-year pro thrust into a starting role due to a season-ending injury to Bills safety Micah Hyde, has started 13 games for the Bills this season, recording 92 tackles and 1.5 sacks. He was a sixth-round pick in 2021 out of the University of Pittsburgh.