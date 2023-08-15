PITTSBURGH — Josh Allen, Pro Bowl Buffalo quarterback has partnered with PLB Sports & Entertainment, the creators of Flutie Flakes, to launch the fourth edition of Josh’s Jaqs, a red and blue frosted fruit roll profile. The fourth edition of the cereal bearing Allen’s name features a new collectible box design and be available online at PLBSE.com and locally in Wegmans and Tops Friendly Markets.
All of Josh’s proceeds from the sale of the cereal will again benefit the John R. Oishei Children’s Hospital in Buffalo. Since its inaugural year, sales of Josh’s Jaqs provided thousands of dollars in donations to the hospital.
“Our team at OCH is so grateful to Josh Allen for continuing to keep us as a priority in the partnerships that he does,” said Stephen Turkovich, MD, president, Oishei Children’s Hospital. “Donations from things like PLBSE’s Josh’s Jaqs cereal ensure we have the tools, equipment, programs and training needed to help get kids back to being kids.”
“It’s incredible that we are on the fourth iteration of Josh’s Jaqs,” said Allen. “The donations from the fans and proceeds from the coffee and cereal has given the doctors and nurses the necessary tools to operate on a very high level day-in and day-out with the technology they’ve been able to purchase with some of the funds from the Patricia Allen Fund.”
The fourth edition box features the iconic red, white, and blue stripe color pattern with a football maze on the back. Additionally, the box will include a QR code where fans and collectors can scan and donate directly to the Oishei Children’s Hospital.
“Being able to partner with Josh on the fourth edition of Josh’s Jaqs is an incredible honor,” said PLBSE Social Media and Digital Marketing Manager, Kara Sayers. “I hope fans loves this box as much as we do, and PLBSE looks forward to raising money for Oishei Children’s Hospital.”
About PLBSE
PLB Sports and Entertainment has created unique brands for athletes and entertainers for over 30 years. Some of PLBSE’s iconic partnerships include Flutie Flakes, Ed McCaffrey’s Rocky Mountain Mustard, the late Bob Ross, and the WWE that sold millions of units in major retailers around the USA and Canada. In 2022, PLBSE partnered with Buffalo Wide Receiver Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Quarterback Josh Allen, Dallas Cornerback Trevon Diggs, former Boston star Marcus Smart, among a handful of other athletes.
About Josh Allen
After being selected seventh overall in the 2018 NFL Draft by the Buffalo Bills out of the University of Wyoming, Josh Allen has quickly established himself as one of the young superstars of the league. He led his team to the AFC Championship game last season and earned a Pro Bowl selection. He finished second in the NFL MVP after setting team records for: passing touchdowns in a season, total touchdowns in a season, and completion percentage in a season.