ORCHARD PARK — The longtime voice of the Bills, radio broadcaster John Murphy, suffered a stroke in the days leading up to Buffalo’s Week 17 matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals, preventing him from calling the game, the Bills announced on Friday.
It was previously reported that Murphy, 67, would be unable to take the booth for Monday’s matchup in Cincinnati, with “One Bills Live” host, Chris Brown, filling in for the 19-year veteran play-by-play man. In its announcement on Friday, the team revealed that Brown would continue to fill in for Murphy as he recovers with the help of the staff and doctors at Buffalo General Medical Center, where Murphy was taken to receive medical care upon suffering a stroke.