The Bills were dealt a harsh blow before veterans made their way to Rochester for 2023 training camp, as running back/kick returner Nyheim Hines suffered an off-site knee injury that will require surgery. He is expected to be lost for the season.
Per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Hines was sitting stationary on a jet ski when another rider struck him, leading to Hines sustaining serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Hines was set to open the 2023 season as the Bills No. 1 kick returner and was also expected to compete for a prominent role within the Bills backfield alongside expected starter James Cook. After the Bills traded for him at the deadline last season, Hines was used sparingly on offense, accumulating only 13 total touches on the year.
After watching former starter Devin Singletary depart in free agency, brought in free-agent RBs Damien Harris and Latavius Murray this offseason in hopes of adding more of a physical element at the position, while Hines was likely going to serve in a similar role as the Bills are expected to employ Cook, both in the passing game and running game. Hines, 26, agreed to restructure his contract this offseason, saving the Bills just over $1.3 million in cap space. He carries a $5.5 cap charge against a $500,000 dead cap charge for 2024, per Spotrac.
Hines’ shining moment a season ago came during Buffalo’s Week 18 matchup against the New England Patriots, when he recorded two kickoff return touchdowns, including one on the opening kickoff, just a week after Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest in an eventually canceled Week 17 game against the Cincinnati Bengals. After Hines crossed the goal line to score his first touchdown, an emotional Josh Allen was seen on the television broadcast with his hands on his helmet, shocked at what had just transpired.
“It was electric,” said Hines upon speaking with the media following his legendary performance.
“I felt like he was out there with us,” he added, referencing how he felt Hamlin’s presence on the field that day.
Hines, who totaled 16 punt returns and 19 kick returns during the 2022 regular season, had previously worn No. 20 for the Bills but switched his number to No. 0 for the upcoming season, the first in which players are allowed to wear ‘0’. In his absence, wide receivers Khalil Shakir and Deonte Harty are most likely to push for punt and kick-return duties.
The Bills report to training camp this week, with the first open practice to be held on the campus at St. John Fisher University on Wednesday at 9:45 a.m.