ORCHARD PARK — The Bills have proven to be in need of help at the linebacker position throughout training camp and the preseason, and they may have solidified some assistance.
According to NFL Network, Buffalo reportedly signed former Houston Texans veteran linebacker Christian Kirksey to its practice squad on Wednesday.
Kirksey, who is entering his age-31 season, started all 17 games for Houston during the 2022 season, recording 124 tackles, 3 sacks, 7 tackles for loss, 7 quarterback hits and 2 interceptions. He was selected as the team’s 2022 Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee for his work in the Houston community.
According to NFL Network’s report, playing for a winning team was important to Kirksey, who was surprisingly released by the Texans earlier this week. Once he acclimates to the Bills’ defensive system, Kirksey could compete with current Bills LBs Terrel Bernard and Tyrel Dodson for a significant role at middle linebacker.
The former Texans, Packers and Browns LB has started 94 games throughout his nine-year career, including 11 or more starts in each of his past three seasons. His 124 tackles in 2022 were his most since the 2017 season when he recorded 138 tackles with the Browns. His 7 QB hits in 2022 were tied for a career-high, as were his 2 interceptions.
The Bills also reportedly added help along the offensive line on Tuesday night, when NFL Network reported Buffalo had signed veteran OL Germain Ifedi. Ifedi has made 83 starts throughout a seven-year career, but he didn’t earn a single start in 17 games played with the Atlanta Falcons last season.