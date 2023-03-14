ORCHARD PARK – One burning question surrounded the Bills’ offseason: how was General Manager Brandon Beane going to solve the team’s salary cap conundrum?
Well, after a host of moves to begin the legal tampering period on Monday, Beane reportedly completed the team’s cap adjustment to fit well below the set total of $224.8 million in one fell swoop, as it ESPN’s Field Yates tweeted on Monday night that Buffalo had reached agreements with high-priced stars, quarterback Josh Allen and pass rusher Von Miller, on contract restructuring that would create approximately $32 million in cap space.
Buffalo entered the offseason nearly $20 million over the cap, but after a few moves on Monday morning, including the restructuring of running back Nyheim Hines’ contract, along with the adjustments made to Allen and Miller’s deals, Beane and the Bills have worked their way under the cap before the new league year officially opens on Wednesday at 4 p.m.
In other news from Tuesday, the Bills announced they had re-signed linebacker Tyrel Dodson on a one-year deal, securing much-needed depth after the loss of Buffalo’s former first-round draft pick, LB Tremaine Edmunds, who is reportedly set to join the Chicago Bears in free agency.
Dodson underperformed in limited action defensively last season, but his knowledge of the Bills’ defensive scheme and his contributions on special teams are of value, particularly with the loss of Edmunds. Since joining the Bills as an undrafted free agent in 2019, Dodson has recorded 58 total tackles, three tackles for loss, two sacks and 11 special teams tackles.
More news is sure to come after press time, which is 5 p.m.
