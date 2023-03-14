It was reported Wednesday night that the Bills had agreed to restructure the contracts of high-priced stars Josh Allen and Von Miller, which will allow Buffalo to get under the salary cap. Rich Barnes/USA Today Sports

ORCHARD PARK – One burning question surrounded the Bills’ offseason: how was General Manager Brandon Beane going to solve the team’s salary cap conundrum?

Well, after a host of moves to begin the legal tampering period on Monday, Beane reportedly completed the team’s cap adjustment to fit well below the set total of $224.8 million in one fell swoop, as it ESPN’s Field Yates tweeted on Monday night that Buffalo had reached agreements with high-priced stars, quarterback Josh Allen and pass rusher Von Miller, on contract restructuring that would create approximately $32 million in cap space.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags