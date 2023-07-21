ROCHESTER — When the Buffalo Bills traded up two spots to take Utah fifth-year senior tight end Dalton Kincaid with their only pick of the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft, there were likely many fans wondering who, in fact, Kincaid was.
Maybe not as highly-recognized as Notre Dame’s Michael Mayer or Georgia’s Darnell Washington, despite his impressive collegiate career, Kincaid likely flew under many people’s radar. Which was a familiar position for the 6-foot, 3-inch, nearly 250-pound former Ute.
A native of Las Vegas, Kincaid played only one year of high school football. Instead, he had transferred to Faith Lutheran High School in Summerlin, Nevada with a completely different sport in mind — basketball.
A bruising forward, Kincaid mostly played hoops growing up, actually winning a Nevada AAU championship during his senior season. Prior to his senior campaign at Faith Lutheran, he had to be convinced by his friends and teammates to head to the gridiron, even if for only one season.
“With it being a small school, students played every sport, so my teammates talked me into football rather than having me just wait and train for basketball,” said Kincaid in an interview to the PAC-12.
In that lone season on the football field, Kincaid started to show the worth he could have as a tight end as he was named a Nevada All-State selection after he caught 37 passes for 745 yards and eight touchdowns. That Faith Lutheran team captured a league title and finished at 6-4, falling to powerhouse Bishop Gorman in the postseason.
Despite the solid season, football was still somewhat as a secondary pursuit. Kincaid would go on to average 11.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.6 steals per game on the hardwood for the Crusaders, who finished at 22-6.
Kincaid never really considered the NFL a realistic option.
“Probably not in that moment,” Kincaid said. “I just always enjoyed playing sports when I was younger and growing up so for me it was just competing and being out there. But I mean getting to the next level and then a level higher than that, competition’s just more fun and more exciting. So, I think that’s just like a thrill you chase and just competing at that level is just a lot of fun.”
•••
A zero-star recruit out of high school, Kincaid wasn’t exactly a well-sought-after player before he headed to college.
The first round pick had looks from the likes of Black Hills State (Division II), Chadron State (Division II), UC San Diego (for basketball) and Valparaiso (Division I FCS).
However, despite the lack of attention, Kincaid decided to follow the football path. And he knows that his basketball background certainly has helped him along his journey.
“I feel like it just translates over to high-pointing the ball,” Kincaid said. “When you’re rebounding and you’re shorter — I played center my senior year in high school and I wasn’t a seven-foot center — so you’re rebounding against guys that are a lot taller. And I feel like that just translates over with high-pointing the football and then bring it to the tuck, ripping it down to the body.”
Kincaid would eventually commit to the San Diego University, a Division I Football Championship Subdivision program and member of the Pioneer Football League. Kincaid, though, would essentially be a walk-on as the University of San Diego does not offer athletic scholarships for football.
That didn’t slow down Kincaid, who would spend his first two collegiate seasons with the Toreros.
In his first season, Kincaid put his raw talent on display as he caught 24 passes for 374 yards and a whopping 11 touchdowns, while as sophomore he went even further, grabbing 44 passes for 835 yards and eight touchdowns.
Prior to what was going to be his junior campaign at San Diego, Kincaid was a Preseason FCS All-American and a Preseason All-PFL First-Team selections.
It was only then that the bigger programs began to start sniffing around.
“It was my freshman year when I got to San Diego, my offensive coordinator told me probably a week into fall camp that he thinks I could have a chance with this,” Kincaid said of when he first had thoughts of the NFL. “I might have not necessarily believed him right then and there. But that always kind of stuck in the back of my head and it definitely motivates me, and I’m very grateful to have a mentor and offensive coordinator who believed in me like he did.”
•••
When he was recruited by Utah during the COVID-19 pandemic, there were plenty of questions at the school as to why the Utes were pursuing a transfer tight end from an FCS school. But even at the time, tight ends coach Freddie Whittingham — whose son, Kyle, is the head coach at Utah — saw something in Kincaid that made him believe he would be an NFL tight end.
Whittingham is noted as saying that Kincaid was the ‘right guy at the right time’ for the Utes.
During the COVID-ravaged 2020 season, Kincaid only managed one catch. Yet, that was only just the beginning.
As a red-shirt junior at Utah, Kincaid began to come into his own as a Division I player, catching 36 passes for 510 yards and eight touchdowns. It was then his senior season when he really started to catch peoples’ eyes.
Kincaid led the Utes with 70 catches and 890 yards receiving, while he added eight more touchdowns. His 890 receiving yards led all FBS tight ends during the 2022 season, while he led all Power Five tight ends in receptions and yards per route run (2.42)
Following his senior season he earned first-team All-Pac-12 honors and third-team All-American status.
And that’s when teams such as Buffalo began to take notice, especially teams with a glaring need in the middle of the field.
It’s no secret the Bills offense struggled in the middle of the field last season. Quarterback Josh Allen finished with his lowest completion percentage on passes thrown between the hashes since 2019 (68.5%). In the end, the Bills added a playmaker to their passing game and gave Allen some help.
At Utah, Kincaid lined up in the slot on 345 of his 592 routes. He caught 77.2 percent of passes from the slot with four drops, and averaged over 15 yards per reception, including 4.56 yards after catch per reception.
“We were looking for guys to add to our skill positions that can be matchups and whether it’s receiver, tight end, whatever it is, just a guy, another weapon to say, ‘Hey, you can’t double [wide receiver Stefon Diggs] every play,’” Bills general manager Brandon Beane said on Day 3 of the draft. “Like if you do, we’re expecting this guy to win his one-on-one matchup or [wide receiver] Gabe (Davis) to win his one-on-one matchup.”
It was then that Kincaid became the highest-drafted player who ever played for San Diego University, though meeting the San Diego-NFL standard will be difficult. Former San Diego draftees Josh Johnson and Jamal Agnew played in the NFL last year, lengthening careers that the quarterback and returner-receiver began as fifth-round draftees in 2008 and 2017, respectively. And Ross Dwelley, a tight end who wasn’t drafted, just completed his fifth season with the 49ers.
•••
“If Dalton was not there, we would’ve traded back,” Beane said after the draft. “We just really liked him and just felt he would be a great fit in our offense. He is a tight end but he is a receiving tight end. We think he’ll pair well with Dawson (Knox) and give us another target in the middle of the field.”
With that, the Bills got the guy they were looking for to add to their already potent offense.
When asked what he likes most about Kincaid, Beane mentioned the tight end’s catching ability and his instincts as a route runner. Beane went as far as to compare Kincaid’s football IQ to that of former Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley.
As for those hands, they possibly come from a unique place.
When Kincaid was around eight years old, he would go outside and kill time by jumping on a trampoline. His father converted the game into a contest by launching a football over the safety net.
Three drops and the game was over. So Kincaid learned quickly to figure out how to grab everything he could.
“I mean, I credit a lot of that to my success,” he said of the trampoline. “It was one of my favorite things as a kid was going out there and you’re playing catch until the sun goes down or until I dropped a football. My dad got mad some days when I had him out there for a little bit, but I feel like that credits a lot to body control and success I’ve had with catching the football.”
Which adds to what the Bills really loved about the now-23-year-old.
“Elite hands. Really good route runner, good feel setting up guys inside,” said Beane. “This guy’s got great feel, great instinct. You guys saw it from a different position, Cole Beasley, great feel. This guy in a different body type does that.”
Before being drafted, Kincaid earned First-Team All-Pac-12 honors and was also a Third-Team All-American selection. That coming following a fall that saw his impressive, 16-reception. 234-yard performance against USC, one that definitely left an impression on Beane.
As the Bills rookies report to training camp at St. John Fisher University, now it is time for the top pick to come out and prove himself again. This time at the highest level.
“I mean the fan base, you know, is well known. They’re diehards, and I love that,” Kincaid. “I feel like coming from Utah, that fan base there is super, super good, and I’m excited to join another organization with a strong fan base. And just like the success the Bills have had – Josh Allen’s a hell of a quarterback, and what he’s done has been pretty cool. And Dawson Knox is a great guy to learn from, and I feel like just being in the room with him is going to be a lot of fun.”