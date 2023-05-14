ORCHARD PARK — Bills rookies reported to One Bills Dr. on Friday for the team’s rookie minicamp, where 2023 draft picks, undrafted free agents that had previously signed with Buffalo and those who are trying out for the team all worked through individual and team drills for the first time at the ADPRO Sports Training Center.
First-round pick, tight end Dalton Kincaid, was the star of the afternoon, as he worked through individual drills with tight ends coach Rob Boras while also catching passes from the Bills’ rookie quarterbacks.
“It was a lot of fun. Every coach I’ve worked with is different in some way. I think I got a really good one here,“ said Kincaid. “It’s nicer to be there in person and experience (his energy). He made the zooms pretty fun.”
Another rookie pass-catcher, fifth-round pick Justin Shorter also made an impression during minicamp’s opening day, showing off his speed and athleticism, along with his impressive physique.
“You can see he’s a pretty good-looking dude up on him, you like the build, and so we just got to work with him,” said Beane of Shorter. “But we like his DNA and think there’s some good upside.”
Second-round offensive lineman O’Cyrus Torrence spent plenty of time working alongside Bills offensive line coach Aaron Kromer, whose coaching style he praised during his time speaking to reporters after practice.
“It’s a little different because he’d use techniques based off like all body types,” said Torrence. “So, some guys are a little more powerful or quicker, so like they use different techniques. So, I just like how he’s kind of flexible with it like you don’t have to do it a certain way, he’s just like prefer you do it this way, or he can tweak his techniques a little bit to fit the way your play style is, so I like it.”
Bills head coach Sean McDermott was initially scheduled to speak with the media prior to practice, but then his availability was moved to post-practice before it was canceled altogether. Beane instead pinch-hit for McDermott.
“We already had a few guys that are cramping, and they’re gonna get in there and get some treatment,” said Beane. “So it’s hard (to evaluate where these guys are at), and the other part of it is you got quite a wide range of skill sets. You got guys trying out versus first-round picks, sometimes, and at different positions. It’s a harder evaluation, for sure.”
Bills rookies will remain in Orchard Park throughout the weekend, while voluntary OTAs for all players resume on May 22.
On Sunday, the Bills announced they had signed three players that they had welcomed in for a tryout, including running back Isaiah Bowser, linebacker Travin Howard and defensive end and former first-round pick Shane Ray.