ROCHESTER — NFL clubs began on-field preparations for the 2023 season this week, with the Bills being one of nine teams with rookies having reported on Tuesday, along with the Atlanta Falcons, Baltimore Ravens, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, Miami Dolphins, New Orleans Saints, New York Giants and San Francisco 49ers.
Buffalo welcomed first-round tight end Dalton Kincaid, offensive lineman O’Cyrus Torrence, linebacker Dorian Williams, wide receiver Justin Shorter, offensive lineman Nick Broeker and cornerback Alex Austin as members of their 2023 rookie class. The New York Jets, with rookies and veterans reporting on July 19, and Cleveland Browns, with rookies reporting on July 19 and veterans reporting on July 21, will be the first two clubs with their entire teams on-site. The two franchises are set to meet in the NFL/Hall of Fame Game on August 3 (8:00 PM ET, NBC) in Canton, OH. Bills veterans will report on Tuesday, July 25.
For the third-consecutive year, all 32 clubs will kick off Training Camp by holding practices with club-led fan events and NFL Network and NFL+ will provide complete coverage of the action. New this year for the start of Training Camp, celebrations will expand to two days – Saturday, July 29 and Sunday, July 30 – becoming Training Camp: Back Together Weekend Presented by YouTube. Beginning at 9:00 AM ET on July 29, NFL Network will provide 12 hours of live coverage with over 50 on-air talent as teams across the league hit the field. NFL Network’s continuing coverage of Training Camp - Inside Training Camp Presented by Old Spice – will air through Wednesday, August 9 providing eight hours of live coverage beginning each day at 10:00 AM ET.
Seven clubs will be spending camp away from their facilities – Buffalo (St. John Fisher University in Rochester), Carolina (Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC), Dallas (Marriott Residence Inn in Oxnard, CA), Indianapolis (Grand Park in Westfield, IN), Kansas City (Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, MO), the Los Angeles Rams (University of California, Irvine) and Pittsburgh (Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, PA).
This is the 22nd season the Bills have hosted training camp at St. John Fisher, with a 20-year streak being compromised by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The Bills returned to Fisher for 2022 training camp. Before moving to SJF, the team held training camp at SUNY Fredonia from the 1981 season to 1999 and Niagara University from 1968 to 1980.
Excluding 2020, the 25 clubs (78 percent) that are opting to “stay home” this summer trails only 2021 for the most such teams since 2000. Teams considered to be “staying home” hold camp at their respective practice facility, home stadium or at a site within 10 miles of their team headquarters. In 2000, only 10 of 31 (32 percent) teams stayed close to home.