ORCHARD PARK — Shortly after the Bills announced that safety Damar Hamlin had been released from Buffalo General Hospital, the team revealed further positive news, announcing it had opened S Micah Hyde’s 21-day practicewindow to return from injured reserve. The former All-Pro safety has remained on IR since suffering what was initially deemed a season-ending neck injury during the Bills’ Week 2 win over the Tennessee Titans.
Although Hyde said after Wednesday’s practice that he feels “good,” Bills head coach Sean McDermott had already declared the veteran safety OUT for the team’s upcoming postseason matchup with the Miami Dolphins.
Along with Hyde, wide receiver Jamison Crowder’s 21-day window to return from IR was also opened with the veteran pass-catcher’s returning to practice Wednesday. Crowder, who has been out since Week 5, will also miss the Bills’ first-round playoff matchup, per McDermott.
“Those two have just been so positive since they’ve been back in our building and around and the way that they’ve worked to get themselves to have a chance at this point,” said McDermott during his pre-practice press conference. “So I think my hat goes off to those guys. I commend them for their work and their mental toughness, and here we are.”
Looking ahead to a potential Divisional Round matchup, Hyde says his status will remain in the hands of his doctor.
“I gotta be honest — it’s still not on me,” said Hyde. “I felt good today, but it’s not my decision — it’s my doctor’s. So, I’m gonna continue to do what I can do each and every day to put myself in a position to help this team and when the day comes that I get the OK, I’m gonna give it a go.
“I feel good. I haven’t had any setbacks. They have been killing me in the weight room, having me do a thousand lunges after a whole body workout and stuff like that. So like I said, I feel good. And like I said, I’m ready to go. But it’s not up to me.”
Hyde elaborated on the nature of his injury and the subsequent recovery process, revealing that the disc herniation that he sustained has since healed after surgery. With that said, an injury of such a significant nature as the one Hyde suffered typically prompts doctors to prescribe additional rest to ensure a full recovery.
“Just the more time, the better, but at the same time, I’m healed up. I feel great,” said Hyde. “I’ve had goals throughout the way that I’ve been reaching for myself.
“And so here I am now. It seems like it’s been two years, but it’s only been a couple of months. But like I said, I just want to be a part of what we have, and here we are.”
The Bills safety said he met with his doctor last week, and although he has not been cleared to return to game action, Hyde says the trust between he and his doctor remains strong as they work toward getting him back on the field before the season is through.
“I went and saw him last week, and as soon as I walked in the room, we both just started laughing at each other. Because he knew what I was trying to do, and I knew what he was going to say,” recalled Hyde. “So we both just started laughing at each other, and I just said, ‘Let’s do it.’ And he said, ‘I’ll give you the go-ahead to start practicing and stuff like that.’ We’ve been in constant communication. I could call his cell right now and he would pick up. So that’s the kind of communication we have.
“I trust him. He trusts me. So with the communication with everybody here, like I said, we’ve had good milestones, good goals in place, and I’m just trying to do anything I can to help this football team. Whether it’s coach this whole time or if I’m back on the field helping guys that way, I’m willing to do it.”
Hyde was like a kid in a candy store as he took the practice field with his teammates on Wednesday for the first time in over three months. During the portion of practice open to the media, Hyde participated in stretching and individual drills while wearing a red non-contact jersey.
“I didn’t sleep last night. And not because I was nervous or anything. Just because I was too excited,” said Hyde. “I’ve been in all the meetings. I’ve been rehabbing every day. It’s just I’ve been a part of this thing for a while, and I just love these guys.”
Being away from the field for so long, Hyde developed a different perspective than he had previously, with the extra downtime allowing him, in his words, to become a better teammate, father and husband. While sidelined, Hyde the player turned into ‘Coach Micah,’ as the former All-Pro says he shared a few tidbits with teammates while watching from a different vantage point than which he has grown accustomed.
“I’ve been giving some guys nuggets here and there,” said Hyde. “I wouldn’t say our record indicates my coaching. But every now and then, I was giving some nuggets and trying to help out my teammates when I could.”
Hyde said that watching his teammates endure so many challenges this season, the most recent being the injury suffered by their teammate, Hamlin, increased his motivation to work his way back onto the field before the season was finished.
“All the things that we have been through, you name it — the weather, the injuries, D-Ham’s situation,” said Hyde. “Just seeing my boys, my teammates go out there and continue to fight, it wouldn’t be — I have to make it. I have to give it a go. This is a special group. I’ve been saying it all along. And I’m just glad I can be a part of it today.”
Before Hyde is cleared to return to the field for game action, there remain a few hurdles in his recovery process that he must clear. One is sustaining the mental aspect of such a significant injury in terms of his ability to return to live game situations without any sense of trepidation stemming from the injury.
“This isn’t an injury that you can go out there and just force it. You’ve got to really trust your body, trust your mind,” said Hyde. “Because when you’re thinking about your injury when you step on that field, you don’t play well. So I’m going to really take it day by day and just try to get better each and every day and see what happens from there.”
While there is no guarantee that Hyde will return before the Bills’ season is through, his chances of doing so should not be discounted, as McDermott alluded to during his time with the media on Wednesday.
“You never count Micah Hyde out,” said the Bills head coach.