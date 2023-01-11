ORCHARD PARK — Shortly after the Bills announced that safety Damar Hamlin had been released from Buffalo General Hospital, the team revealed further positive news, announcing it had opened S Micah Hyde’s 21-day practicewindow to return from injured reserve. The former All-Pro safety has remained on IR since suffering what was initially deemed a season-ending neck injury during the Bills’ Week 2 win over the Tennessee Titans.

Although Hyde said after Wednesday’s practice that he feels “good,” Bills head coach Sean McDermott had already declared the veteran safety OUT for the team’s upcoming postseason matchup with the Miami Dolphins.

