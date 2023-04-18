Bills head coach Sean McDermott and general manager Brandon Beane announced Tuesday that Damar Hamlin had been fully cleared to return to the football field. File photo

ORCHARD PARK — Nearly four months ago, Bills safety Damar Hamlin was resuscitated by the on-site medical staff after suffering cardiac arrest during Buffalo’s Week 17 game against the Cincinnati Bengals and subsequently endured a lengthy recovery process.

On Tuesday, Bills general manager Brandon Beane and head coach Sean McDermott were pleased to announce that Hamlin is now cleared to resume playing football after meeting with three medical specialists this offseason who all agreed that the third-year pro has cleared all physical hurdles necessary to return to action.

