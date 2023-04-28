SPORTS-FBN-DRAFT-OFFENSIVELINEMEN-GET

ORCHARD PARK — The Bills remained patient to begin Day 2 of the NFL Draft, selecting OG O’Cyrus Torrence with their scheduled second-round selection at No. 59.

Torrence, a 23-year-old from the University of Florida standing 6-foot-5 and weighing 330 pounds, started 11 games for the University of Florida during the 2022 campaign, with his performance earning him Consensus All-American honors, which was the first time in school history a Gators offensive guard had earned such an honor.

