ORCHARD PARK — The Bills remained patient to begin Day 2 of the NFL Draft, selecting OG O’Cyrus Torrence with their scheduled second-round selection at No. 59.
Torrence, a 23-year-old from the University of Florida standing 6-foot-5 and weighing 330 pounds, started 11 games for the University of Florida during the 2022 campaign, with his performance earning him Consensus All-American honors, which was the first time in school history a Gators offensive guard had earned such an honor.
“It’s been a wild ride,” said Torrence regarding the draft process. “When I got the call, it just felt right. I didn’t know it was Buffalo at the time when I answered it, and they said it was Buffalo, that’s when my heart started beating real fast.”
Torrence did not allow a single sack throughout his entire college career, which consisted of over 3,000 snaps between Florida and the Univeristy of Louisiana, where he played for three seasons before transferring to UF his senior year.
“I feel like it was very important for not only to show people that I could play in the SEC, but also just for me as a player to prove to myself how good I feel like I am, I believe I am,” said Torrence of his move from the Sun Belt Conference to a Power Five conference. “Just being able to go in the SEC and dominate and be able to be as good of a player as I was kind of proved that and showed that my ceiling is higher than I originally thought.”
The Bills reportedly hosted Torrence three times during the pre-draft process, including once in Buffalo for a top-30 meeting and also at the combine.
“From going up there, just for me, from being around the coaches and just the area itself it looked like it was a nice area. I liked it,” said Torrence of his impressions of Buffalo during his pre-draft visit. “So when I got the call, and I realized it was them, that’s when I just started thinking about everything, staying up there, being around the people, all of that stuff was going through my head. Definitely, my heart started racing a little bit.”
Torrence says he believes the Bills drafted him to play inside, but he is open to moving outside if that’s what’s asked of him.
“I talked with the coaches a lot thorughout this process. I could see myself playing in any of the three interior positions, but maybe even a tackle position if they deem it (necessary),” said Torrence. “I played tackle before. So really anywhere they need me to play I feel I have the ability to just work at it and be able to be the player they need at that position when they need it.”
Next up, the Bills hold pick No. 91 in the the third round.
