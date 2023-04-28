ORCHARD PARK — With pick No. 91 in the third round, the Bills selected 6-foot-1, 228-pound linebacker Dorian Williams out of Tulane.
Williams, 21, played in 48 games throughout his career with the Green Wave, recording 316 total tackles, 27 of which came for a loss.
In his final season at Tulane, the Bills new LB recorded 131 total tackles, including 8.5 for a loss, and two forced fumbles in 14 games played. Williams recorded eight pass breakups and two interceptions in coverage. He totaled 22 total pressures, including nine QB hurries, four QB hits and five sacks as a pass rusher last season.
Williams is projected as a potential backup to Matt Milano and an immediate special teams contributor. He’s the first player the Bills have drafted out of Tulane since selecting quarterback J.P. Losman in 2004.
The Bills have two selections remaining entering the draft’s final day, No. 137 in the fifth round and No. 205 in the sixth round. Buffalo previously traded its fourth-round pick to the Jacksonville Jaguars in the trade up for tight end Dalton Kincaid.
