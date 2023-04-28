The Bills selected Tulan LB Dorian Williams (left) with the No. 91 pick in the third round Friday night. TNS

ORCHARD PARK — With pick No. 91 in the third round, the Bills selected 6-foot-1, 228-pound linebacker Dorian Williams out of Tulane.

Williams, 21, played in 48 games throughout his career with the Green Wave, recording 316 total tackles, 27 of which came for a loss.

