ORCHARD PARK — After the draft, Bills general manager Brandon Beane expressed regret regarding the team’s decision to pass on a defensive tackle. On Tuesday, Buffalo added some beef up front defensively, going to the free agent pool to sign former Seatle Seahawks nose tackle Poona Ford to a one-year deal.
Post draft, Beane alluded to the fact the Bills would explore free agency for additional options at the position and the Buffalo GM followed through by bringing in one of the top options on the open market.
Ford, 27, is entering his sixth NFL season, having spent his previous five seasons with the Seahawks, who signed him after he went undrafted in 2018. In 76 games with Seattle, 64 of which he started, Ford totaled 7.5 sacks, 27 quarterback hits, 28 tackles for loss and 181 total tackles. Last season, Ford played in 17 games with 16 starts, tallying a career-high 3.0 sacks.
Following the signing of Ford, the Bills remain without a defensive tackle under contract beyond the upcoming season, including former first-round pick Ed Oliver, who had his fifth-year option picked up by the team last offseason. Previously this offseason, the Bills welcomed back Jordan Phillips on a one-year deal, while Buffalo also has DTs DaQuan Jones and Tim Settle with one year remaining on their respective contracts.