ORCHARD PARK — There has been much discussion regarding Ed Oliver’s future in Buffalo over the past several months, as the former first-round pick was set to enter the upcoming season under the final year of his rookie contract. All that discussion was put to rest on Monday when the team announced they had re-signed the 2019 ninth-overall pick to a four-year extension worth a reported $68 million, including $45 million guaranteed.
Oliver had his fifth-year option picked up last offseason, and after signing an extension will now be tied to the team through the 2027 campaign. The move created additional cap space for the Bills, trimming the amount of money — $10.753 million — Oliver was due this season.
The five-year pro started 13 games in 2022, recording 2.5 sacks, 14 quarterback hits and nine tackles for loss. Buffalo brought in additional firepower in the weeks and months prior to Oliver signing an extension in hopes of helping take some of the load off and attention away from the 25-year-old, welcoming in fellow DT Poona Ford and reportedly signing former Los Angeles Rams pass rusher Leonard Floyd to a one-year deal.
Floyd, a former teammate of Von Miller in Los Angeles, spent the last three seasons with the Rams. During his time in LA, Floyd recorded 30 sacks, 59 QB hits and 28 TFL while not missing a start over 50 games played. He is entering his age-31 season.
Before reports of Oliver’s extension swirled on Friday, the Bills announced they had signed wide receiver Marcell Ateman and offensive tackle Brandon Shell to one-year deals.
Ateman, 28, most recently played with the St. Louis Battlehawks of the XFL during the 2023 season, during which he recorded 19 receptions for 259 yards. He previously played with the Las Vegas Raiders from 2018-21. The 6-foot-4, 215-pound target recorded 20 receptions for 270 yards and a touchdown during his tenure with the Raiders.
Shell is an eight-year veteran entering his age-31 season. The 6-foot-5, 324-pound OL played in 13 games with 11 starts for the Dolphins last season and has appeared in 83 career games with 72 starts at right tackle over seven years in the NFL.