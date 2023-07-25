Reports surfaced Monday regarding two potential free-agent signings made by the Bills, and on Tuesday, the Bills confirmed the signings of running back Darrynton Evans and tight end Jace Sternberger.
The signing of Evans, a former third-round pick of the Tennessee Titans, comes the day after the news regarding Bills running back Nyheim Hines’ season-ending knee injury was released. Hines has since been placed on the Reserve/Non-Football Injury list.
Evans will join a stable of RBs that includes expected starter James Cook, Damien Harris and Latavius Murray, along with undrafted free agent Jordan Mims. Evans played in six games for the Chicago Bears last season, accumulating 15 touches for 97 yards, seeing action on 49 offensive snaps and 63 special teams snaps throughout the season. Evans, who will likely be provided the opportunity to compete for the role left behind by Hines as the team’s top kick returner, has recorded 10 kick returns in his three-year professional career.
Sternberger helped lead the Birmingham Stallions to the USFL title this spring season, topping the list of league leaders with seven touchdowns. He finished fourth in the USFL with 517 receiving yards in 10 games played. He caught 33 passes without a drop for the Stallions.
The former third-round pick of the Green Bay Packers joins rookie TE Dalton Kincaid alongside returning veterans Dawson Knox and Quintin Morris within the Bills’ tight end room. Sternberger, 27, appeared in 18 games in two seasons with the Packers, including the 2019 NFC Championship Game, during which he recorded a touchdown reception.
While announcing the two signings, the Bills also announced linebacker Von Miller (knee) will begin training camp on the Active/PUP list, along with defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (shoulder) and LB Tyler Matakevich. A player added to the Active/PUP list can be activated at any time but cannot practice until that point.
The Bills also released TE Nick Guggemos.