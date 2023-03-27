Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott announced at Monday's NFL League Meetings in Arizona that he will likely serve as the team's defensive play caller this season Sam Riche/TNS

ORCHARD PARK — Monday afternoon, Adam Schefter reported that the Bills had made another free-agent acquisition, as the team welcomed in safety Taylor Rapp on a one-year deal, according to an ESPN source. Rapp was the Los Angeles Rams’ second-round draft pick in 2019, playing in 57 games and starting 48 during his four seasons with the team that selected him out of Washington University at No. 61 overall.

“Excited to get him into our culture and our system,” said Bills general manager Brandon Beane, speaking to WGR 550’s Sal Capaccio, among other reporters, at Monday’s NFL League Meetings in Arizona. “He’s a really good player. Did well for the Rams. Obviously, part of their championship run a year ago. We spent some time with him, scouted him at (Washington) when he was coming out (of college) and really think his skillset fits our defense and so glad to add him to the group.”

