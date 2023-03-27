ORCHARD PARK — Monday afternoon, Adam Schefter reported that the Bills had made another free-agent acquisition, as the team welcomed in safety Taylor Rapp on a one-year deal, according to an ESPN source. Rapp was the Los Angeles Rams’ second-round draft pick in 2019, playing in 57 games and starting 48 during his four seasons with the team that selected him out of Washington University at No. 61 overall.
“Excited to get him into our culture and our system,” said Bills general manager Brandon Beane, speaking to WGR 550’s Sal Capaccio, among other reporters, at Monday’s NFL League Meetings in Arizona. “He’s a really good player. Did well for the Rams. Obviously, part of their championship run a year ago. We spent some time with him, scouted him at (Washington) when he was coming out (of college) and really think his skillset fits our defense and so glad to add him to the group.”
Rapp, 25, joins a talented group of Buffalo safeties, which includes veterans Micah Hyde along with Jordan Poyer, who the team signed to a two-year deal earlier in free agency. During his time with the Rams, Rapp recorded nine interceptions and 23 pass breakups in four seasons. Last season, the former Rams safety finished with 92 tackles and two interceptions while recording six pass breakups.
Per Schefter, Rapp visited with the Bills’ division rival, the New England Patriots, during the free-agent process. The financial details of Rapp’s deal have yet to be released, as Beane commented during his time speaking to reporters that the team’s new safety was on a trip to Hawaii with his wife.
“Hope to get him over for a physical later this week,” said Beane, per WGR. “And probably towards the end of the week, we should have it wrapped up.”
In other news, Sean McDermott announced at Monday’s league meetings that, after an earlier announcement that former Buffalo defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier was stepping away, the Bills head coach will likely seize play-calling duties moving forward.
“Not going to go outside to fill that role. It’s heading towards me, and really, at this point, I’m going to be the play caller,” said McDermott, per WGR. “But at the same time, I have tons of confidence in the guys that we have around me that if I need to toss it to them from time to time that I can do that.”
Frazier had served as Buffalo’s defensive coordinator since McDermott was hired by the team in 2017.
