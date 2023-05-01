ORCHARD PARK — The Bills signed veteran running back Latavius Murray on Monday, welcoming the big-bodied journeyman to Buffalo on a one-year deal.
Murray, 33, is a massive 6-foot-3, 230 pounds and joins James Cook, Nyheim Hines and Damien Harris as the four RBs on the Bills’ roster. Cook and Hines are quicker, more elusive runners, while Harris and Murray pack a bit more of a punch. Buffalo is hoping the latter duo, both signed this offseason, can provide the team the physicality it’s been searching for from the RB position for the past several seasons.
“I just think we’re all different running backs within that room,” said Murray. “So I think it starts there just bringing a different element to the backfield, to the running back room. You got James, you got Nyheim, you’ve got Damien, really all different — different in size even. I just think there is some versatility that I do have, even with being bigger. But, what stands out first and foremost is my size and my speed at that size.”
Murray played with both the Denver Broncos and New Orleans Saints a season ago, claiming his motivation behind joining the Broncos through free agency was providing himself with the best opportunity to win a championship. Although things didn’t work out in Denver, Murray’s mission remains the same as he begins his time with the Bills.
“I’m motivated to win a Super Bowl — if I’m being honest. And I haven’t done that yet,” he said. “Obviously (the Bills have) been a team that’s been contending for the past few years. I think we have an opportunity to compete for a championship, first and foremost.”
Between his time in Denver and with the Saints last season, Murray appeared in 13 games and carried the ball 171 times for 760 yards and six touchdowns. Before the 2022 campaign, Murray spent a year with the Ravens and two previous seasons in New Orleans. He has scored four or more rushing touchdowns in each of the past eight seasons.
“Just the fact that I could go out in Denver and do what I thought I knew I could do, what I was training to do and be productive,” said Murray, on what his production last season proved to him in this late stage of his career. “And so obviously, here I am, and this organization saw that. So, just grateful for the opportunity.”
Murray spent the first three seasons of his career with the Raiders, who selected him in the sixth round, before moving on to Minnesota, where he spent the next two seasons. During his time in Minnesota, Murray played with Dalvin Cook, the brother of James Cook. While playing alongside the older Cook, Murray says he followed the younger brother’s career from afar and is excited to now have a chance to play alongside him.
“Me and James already talked just a little bit — I told him he sounds just like his brother like if I close my eyes, I feel like it’s Dalvin,” said Murray. “It’s been really cool to see him, to go from high school to college to now he and I playing together on the same team. That’s kind of full circle. So, I think that’s cool. Just excited to get to work with him, as I said, hopefully, give him any knowledge, any experience that I can provide.”
Another of Murray’s former Vikings teammates, Stefon Diggs, will be reunited with the well-sized RB this season.
“It’s going to be great. Our time together in Minnesota was great,” said Murray of his relationship with the Bills wide receiver. “We were a game away from getting to the Super Bowl, you know, losing to Philly in the NFC Championship. So, it was a great team, competitive, and a lot of similarities — great locker room, great organization. And so, yeah, we want to go after that ring again together.”
Murray has also previously developed a friendship with Bills WR Gabe Davis, who is a fellow former UCF Knights football player.
“We’ve trained together these past two offseasons, developed a great relationship,” said Murray of Davis. “Just got out of doing some rehab together. He’s a great friend. He’s another competitive, hard-working young guy that I’ve enjoyed being around. He’s actually made me better just from being around him in the offseason, so I look forward to playing with him now.”
The veteran RB is native to the Syracuse area, raised in his hometown, Nedrow, where he has committed to building a community center for young athletes following in his footsteps. The community center is named in honor of Murray’s late friend, Jon Diaz, who was shot and killed in 2016.
“My mom still lives there, same house that I grew up in. I get back - I get back quite a bunch,” said Murray. “Everything has kind of come together. We’ve got assistance from the county, foundations, the Julie Boeheim Foundation, a lot of contributions. We have the gala coming up this Saturday. It’s been great so far, still a lot of work to do, but I just look forward to bringing those opportunities to kids like me growing up in the Syracuse area.”
While he didn’t grow up a fan of the Bills, Murray says he always held an appreciation for the only team based in his home state. That appreciation has now turned into excitement as he is ready to hit the ground running during Buffalo’s offseason program.
“It’s not about anything else other than that for me — just to be able to compete for a ring,” said the veteran RB. “It ain’t easy, right? It’s not easy at all. But I know this team has a year-in and year-out opportunity to do it. And so, I’m here for a reason to do whatever it is I can to get us to that goal.”