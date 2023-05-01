The Bills signed veteran RB Latavius Murray on Monday. Murray has spent time with the Raiders, Vikings, Saints, Ravens and Broncos during a decade-long career. TNS

ORCHARD PARK — The Bills signed veteran running back Latavius Murray on Monday, welcoming the big-bodied journeyman to Buffalo on a one-year deal.

Murray, 33, is a massive 6-foot-3, 230 pounds and joins James Cook, Nyheim Hines and Damien Harris as the four RBs on the Bills’ roster. Cook and Hines are quicker, more elusive runners, while Harris and Murray pack a bit more of a punch. Buffalo is hoping the latter duo, both signed this offseason, can provide the team the physicality it’s been searching for from the RB position for the past several seasons.

