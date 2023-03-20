The Bills signed former Dolphins WR Trent Sherfield to a one-year free agent deal on Monday. Al Diaz/Miami Herald

ORCHARD PARK — Much has been made of Bills head coach Sean McDermott’s process-based approach since he came to Buffalo in 2017. During McDermott’s six-year tenure as HC, many players have taken on the identity of the team’s lead man.

During an introductory press conference Monday after he had signed a one-year free-agent deal with the team, new Bills wide receiver Trent Sherfield appeared as if he will fit in just fine around these parts.

