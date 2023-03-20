ORCHARD PARK — Much has been made of Bills head coach Sean McDermott’s process-based approach since he came to Buffalo in 2017. During McDermott’s six-year tenure as HC, many players have taken on the identity of the team’s lead man.
During an introductory press conference Monday after he had signed a one-year free-agent deal with the team, new Bills wide receiver Trent Sherfield appeared as if he will fit in just fine around these parts.
Sherfield spoke impressively throughout a nearly 20-minute press conference, Sherfield touched on his anticipated role in Buffalo, the prospect of playing with Bills quarterback Josh Allen and his departure from Miami, where he had initially hoped to re-sign this offseason.
“My plan is being a weapon on offense,” said Sherfield. “Being a guy that can be depended on to make plays and situations for the offense and just being able to be readily and excessively available to be needed potentially on special teams. But my goal has always been to prove myself as a receiver in this league and no job is too small for me.”
Sherfield, who has spent time with the Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers and Dolphins, said he initially believed he would return to the ‘Phins after the process of free agency ran its course, but ultimately that was not to be and thus he finds himself in Buffalo, eager to get started.
“I kind of went into it kind of thinking that I was going to be back in Miami and for whatever reason that just didn’t happen,” said the 27-year-old Sherfield. “It was a fun time in Miami, and thanks to Mike (McDaniel) for giving me my first real shot. Thanks to the whole organization for giving me my first real shot to play receiver and now it’s just time to tear it up here with Buffalo.”
Last season, Sherfield, who played collegiately at Vanderbilt University, set career high marks in receptions (30), receiving yards (417) and touchdowns (2). He is known for his speed and explosiveness, along with his willingness to work as a blocker on the outside of offensive formations and on special teams.
“I think that just the willingness. I think that’s all it is – just wanting to do it,” said Sherfield of his impressive blocking ability. “And it’s something that I know that I’m good at, something I take pride in. I think that a lot of – obviously, when you say that to a receiver, they’ll probably shy away from it. But it’s like, for me, it’s a job, right? And if that’s my job, I’m going to be the best at it.”
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.