ORCHARD PARK — Things are starting to get real.
The Bills continue to forge ahead with construction of the team’s new state-of-the-art stadium, as an official groundbreaking has been scheduled for Monday at 9 a.m. on Abbott Road.
Team Owner and CEO Terry Pegula will be joined by Bills general manager Brandon Beane, EVP/Chief Operating Officer Ron Raccuia and head coach Sean McDermott, along with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and leaders from New York State and Erie County at the construction site across from the team’s current stadium for a ceremony to officially mark the ongoing work on the Bills’ new digs, set to open for the start of the 2026 season.
The ceremony can be livestreamed on the team’s YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and website, buffalobills.com, along with the Buffalo Bills app.
The Bills return to the practice field for their final session of voluntary offseason training activities on Tuesday afternoon.