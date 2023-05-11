After the NFL released information on Wednesday regarding the Bills’ Week 5 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London, amongst other scheduled matchups throughout the league, more nuggets continued to trickle out on Thursday. The news released in the hours leading up to the official schedule release at 8 p.m. Thursday included the league’s announcement that Buffalo will head to New Jersey and MetLife Stadium in Week 1 when Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets will play host to Josh Allen and the Bills on Monday Night Football.
Buffalo’s 2023 opponents have already been determined, including two games against divisional opponents the Jets, Miami Dolphins and New England Patriots, matchups against each member of the AFC West — the Denver Broncos, Oakland Raiders, Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers — each member of the NFC East — the Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Washington Commanders and Philadelphia Eagles — along with games against the Bengals, Tampa Bay Buccanneers and Jaguars. Buffalo will play the Eagles, Bengals, Commanders, Chiefs and Chargers on the road.