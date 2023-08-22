ORCHARD PARK — Tuesday’s practice produced a number of updates, with seven players missing practice due to various ailments and a few donning the Bills’ red, white and blue for the first time.
Offensive lineman Garret McGhin, running back Ty Johnson and linebacker DaShaun White were each present after being signed by Buffalo on Monday, taking the place of injured OL Tommy Doyle (leg) and edge rusher Shane Ray (hamstring), who were both placed on season-ending injured reserve after the team’s preseason loss at the hands of the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Wide receiver Khalil Shakir was sidelined during Tuesday’s session, as was rookie LB Dorian Williams and LB Terrel Bernard, who continued to rehab his injured hamstring alongside athletic trainers. Among those who missed Tuesday’s practice were defensive tackle Eli Ankou (calf), quarterback Matt Barkley, who was wearing a sleeve on his injured elbow, and OL Greg Mancz, who was wearing a sleeve on an apparent injured leg.
Von Miller (knee) was also on the sideline in padded practice pants, and a few times throughout the practice, Miller made his way over to the offensive line to offer a few pointers on what to expect from opposing pass rushers. All hands on deck with the regular-season opener fast approaching. The Bills edge rusher is still pushing to open the season on the 53-man roster rather than the Physically Unable to Perform list.
Bills tight end Dawson Knox was a full participant in Tuesday’s practice after missing the team’s preseason loss to Pittsburgh, sporting a tape job on his injured pinky finger, which was buddy taped to his ring finger.
ALL SMILES
After ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith reported on Monday that Stefon Diggs was unhappy in Buffalo, the star wide receiver was all smiles throughout Tuesday’s session, with the exception of a brief disagreement with defensive back Siran Neal near the end of practice.
LAPS
Following the Bills’ first preseason matchup with the Indianapolis Colts, Bills head coach Sean McDermott had pulled players who jumped offside or committed false start penalties out of practice in an effort to correct the infraction. After committing 13 penalties in a loss to the Steelers, during Tuesday’s practice, players ran laps after committing pre-snap penalties.
On one occasion, there was a discrepancy as to which side of the ball had moved early. Rather than debate further, center Mitch Morse took it upon himself to head for the end zone in an effort to end the discussion. It was a great display of leadership from a veteran player, sensing the moment and taking accountability.
ANOTHER PEGULA AT PRACTICE
The top American-ranked women’s tennis player and daughter of Bills co-owners Terry and Kim Pegula, Jessica Pegula, was on the sideline at Tuesday’s practice, wearing a Bills hat. Pegula will soon head to New York City for the U.S. Open, which she will enter as the No. 3 seed.