EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. —On the fourth play of his team’s first offensive series, New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers went down in a heap after being sacked by Buffalo Bills edge rusher Leonard Floyd. He was later ruled out for the game due to an ankle injury.
All the buzz that had filled the stadium pregame seemed to dissipate after Rodgers’ departure. But New York recovered, battling the Bills, who were at full strength, for four quarters and an extra session of NY’s 22-16 comeback win.
Buffalo kicker Tyler Bass tied the game at 16 after splitting the uprights with a 50-yard field goal with 2 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, but the Jets responded almost immediately during the overtime period, with Xavier Gipson returning a Sam Martin punt 65 yards for a touchdown to walk it off on the Bills, who turned in a hapless performance to open the season.
Before and after the final drive of regulation, Bills quarterback Josh Allen was atrocious on Monday night, finishing 29 of 41 for 236 yards passing and a touchdown against 3 interceptions, all of which were recorded by Jets safety Jordan Whitehead, in one of the most lackluster efforts of his career.
Jets quarterback Zach Wilson was far from remarkable, finishing 14 of 21 for 140 yards passing and a touchdown pass to wide receiver Garret Wilson, with Wilson fighting off Bills cornerback Tre’Davious White before tipping the ball to himself for the touchdown reception with 4:55 remaining in the fourth quarter. Zach Wilson also threw an interception.
Following the touchdown from Wilson to Wilson, Allen fumbled a shotgun snap, and the Jets recovered, leading to a 30-yard go-ahead field goal from Jets kicker Greg Zeurlein on the ensuing drive. New York had taken its first lead of the game with just 1:48 remaining in the fourth, but Allen finally came alive on the Bills’ next possession, engineering a 9-play, 43-yard drive that ended with the go-ahead 50-yarder from Bass.
Buffalo had a chance to salvage its poor performance and received the opening kickoff of overtime. But after a three-and-out, Martin’s punt was returned to the house by Gipson, and that was all she wrote for the Bills, who began the season at 0-1. The Jets, who had running back Breece Hall recorded an explosive 10-carry, 127-yard performance, are 1-0.
