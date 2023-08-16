ORCHARD PARK — Emotions continued to run high at Wednesday’s Bills practice as, following a day of scuffles, a few more heated exchanges occurred during the two-plus-hour session.
The first disruption of Wednesday’s practice came during the first period of team drills, when linebacker Tyrel Dodson expressed something to an offensive player, to which left tackle Dion Dawkins took exception. Dawkins relayed his frustration to Dodson before head coach Sean McDermott walked over to speak with the Bills LB.
Later during practice, wide receiver Stefon Diggs made a reception and was soon taken to the ground by cornerback Taron Johnson. Diggs was visibly frustrated but was quickly separated following a brief altercation.
The two intense moments came just a day following the team’s spiciest training camp practice when multiple physical altercations occurred between the offense and the defense. Dodson, who remains in competition to earn a starting role as the team’s middle linebacker, was also involved in one of the exchanges during Tuesday’s session.
INJURY UPDATES
After linebacker/special teams ace Tyler Matakevich was activated from the Physically Unable to Perform list on Tuesday, several other Bills players took positive steps in their return from injury, including defensive tackle Jordan Phillips, who was removed from the PUP list early last week and participated in team drills on Wednesday for the first time since his activation.
Running back Damien Harris, who had missed several practices along with the team’s preseason win over the Indianapolis Colts due to a knee injury, returned to practice on Wednesday.
Both linebacker Terrel Bernard (hamstring) and defensive back Cam Lewis (groin) worked with athletic trainers on the sideline throughout the early portion of practice, with Lewis appearing to partake in a bit more strenuous workout than that in which Bernard participated. McDermott previously said he was uncertain of Bernard’s timeline in his recovery from injury.
Wide receiver Gabe Davis missed practice with general soreness, while linebacker Baylon Spector was held out of Wednesday’s session due to a back injury and is considered day-to-day. The other Bills players to miss practice on Wednesday included DT Eli Ankou (calf) and LB Von Miller, who remains on the active/PUP list as he recovers from a season-ending knee injury he suffered on Thanksgiving Day.
HAMLIN PROGRESSING
Bills safety Damar Hamlin made a splash play during Wednesday’s practice, showing great instincts and closing speed as he seemingly came out of nowhere to deny WR KeeSean Johnson a reception in the end zone midway through team drills.
In his first live game since suffering cardiac arrest, Hamlin displayed no signs of trepidation, recording a few tackles, including on a fourth-down stop, during the first half against Indianapolis. Now set to return to his native city, Pittsburgh, for his team’s second game of the preseason, it appears any hesitation from Hamlin at the beginning of his on-field recovery has dissipated.
The Bills safety appears ready to return to form as a contributor for this team, both in a reserve role defensively and on special teams.
ALLEN TO ISABELLA HEATING UP
For the second consecutive day, Allen spent time throwing passes to WR Andy Isabella, who began training camp working exclusively with the second and third teams. The former second-round pick has flashed since he was signed by the Bills days into camp at St. John Fisher University, and now he appears set to receive an increased opportunity over the next few weeks to crack the final 53-man roster.
“Every time I walk past him in the locker room, he’s got his playbook open, he’s writing stuff down, he’s trying to learn our offense as well as he can,” said Allen of his new target after Tuesday’s practice. “He’s been making some plays. I think he played extremely well in the preseason game. And he’s got good body language. He’s been easy to throw to. I know that he’s impressed a lot of people, guys on the team. They love having him around.
“Doesn’t really say much, he just goes out there, and he wants to get better. So, I know he’s had a few stops around the league, and he’s a few years into this league, so he knows the business side of it by now. But he’s just come in here, and he’s been a professional about how he’s handled things, and it’s been really fun to watch.”
Before Wednesday’s practice began, Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey commented on Isabella’s integration within the team’s offensive scheme.
“I think the biggest thing is just knowing what to do,” said Dorsey. “And if (the quarterbacks) constantly see him in the right spots and getting open, it just continues to build that trust. And I think we’ve got a good group as a whole that’s doing that. And he kind of has epitomized that thus far with those younger guys.”
It appeared the Bills’ group of pass-catchers was set to begin camp, with rookie Justin Shorter rounding out a list that would include Diggs, Davis, Khalil Shakir, Trent Sherfield and Deonte Harty. But after players such as Isabella, Johnson and Tyrell Shavers have stepped up throughout camp, it appears the team’s wide receiver room is a bit unsettled, at least at the very bottom of the list, heading into preseason Week 2. There could still be time for a player like Isabella or Shavers to unseat Shorter or perhaps force the team to keep an additional player at the position than they’re accustomed to.