The Bills announced Wednesday that they had agreed to terms on a two-year deal with former All-Pro safety Jordan Poyer, who was rumored to be on his way out of Buffalo through free agency. Rich Barnes/USA Today Sports

ORCHARD PARK — The Bills lost one prized free agent this week, when linebacker Tremaine Edmunds opted to agree to terms with the Chicago Bears, but retained one as well when it was announced Wednesday that former All-Pro safety Jordan Poyer was re-signing with the team on a two-year deal. Poyer, who was rumored to be on his way out of Buffalo through free agency, explored the market and determined his best course of action was to return to the team for which he has played over the past six seasons.

“.@MicahHyde hey bud,” tweeted Poyer, @J_poyer21 to his fellow Bills safety before the team had a chance to confirm the news on its website and various social media channels.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags