ORCHARD PARK — The Bills lost one prized free agent this week, when linebacker Tremaine Edmunds opted to agree to terms with the Chicago Bears, but retained one as well when it was announced Wednesday that former All-Pro safety Jordan Poyer was re-signing with the team on a two-year deal. Poyer, who was rumored to be on his way out of Buffalo through free agency, explored the market and determined his best course of action was to return to the team for which he has played over the past six seasons.
“.@MicahHyde hey bud,” tweeted Poyer, @J_poyer21 to his fellow Bills safety before the team had a chance to confirm the news on its website and various social media channels.
Poyer was honored as a first-team All-Pro for his efforts during the 2021 season before injuries plagued his ‘22 campaign. Despite missing time due to injury a season ago, Poyer was selected to the Pro Bowl. Signed by Buffalo as a free agent in 2017, the 11-year veteran recorded four interceptions and eight pass breakups in 12 games played last season.
Buffalo also added some weaponry on the offensive side of the ball, reportedly signing wide receiver/return specialist Deonte Harty to a two-year, $9.5 million deal, per Spotrac. The deal is essentially a one-year commitment, with Buffalo having the option to move on from Harty, formerly known as Deonte Harris, after one season with a dead cap charge of just $1.375 million. Spotrac’s report included that Harty’s deal with the Bills has significant incentives built in for catches, receiving yards, touchdowns, punt return average, playing time and awards.
Harty is a player well-known for his speed and explosiveness, having ran a 4.35 40-yard dash at his pro day before being signed by the New Orleans Saints as an undrafted free agent in 2019. Since entering the league, Harty has spent considerable time on the sideline due to injury, playing in just four games last season, when he recorded just two receptions for 13 yards, returned three punts for 12 yards and returned six kickoffs for a total of 137 yards. Before being signed by the Saints, Harty played Division II football for Assumption University in Worcester, Massachusetts.
Free agency officially opened as of 4 p.m. ET Wednesday, when the league’s legal tampering period reached its conclusion.
