Pembroke dominated visiting Notre Dame on Friday night to improve to 8-1. Screenshot

PEMBROKE — The Notre Dame boys ran into a buzzsaw on Friday night. And that buzzsaw was painted green, white and black.

Entering hostile territory within the Dragon’s Lair at Pembroke High School, the Irish knew they would need a near-perfect performance to compete with a fierce Pembroke squad. Instead, the Dragons put forth a fiery effort as they rushed past visiting ND, 74-46, using a blitzkrieg-style attack that was deployed immediately following the opening tip.

