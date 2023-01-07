PEMBROKE — The Notre Dame boys ran into a buzzsaw on Friday night. And that buzzsaw was painted green, white and black.
Entering hostile territory within the Dragon’s Lair at Pembroke High School, the Irish knew they would need a near-perfect performance to compete with a fierce Pembroke squad. Instead, the Dragons put forth a fiery effort as they rushed past visiting ND, 74-46, using a blitzkrieg-style attack that was deployed immediately following the opening tip.
From pillar to post, the Dragons pressured the Irish, ran them up and down the court and made the Notre Dame boys’ lives resemble a virtual hell for the 32 minutes they were on the floor on Friday night. Tyson Totten propelled Pembroke’s winning effort, dropping a game-high 25 points, while Chase Guzdek was nearly unstoppable in the post, scoring 13 points and securing a game-high 15 rebounds, seven of which came on the offensive end.
“We challenged our guys the last few days in practice to play defense the way we expect Pembroke players to play defense, and the team responded tonight,” said Pembroke head coach Matt Shay.
Pembroke scored the first 21 points of the game to crush Notre Dame’s spirit, riding the early wave of momentum to a game-high 32-point advantage during the second half, finishing with a 28-point victory. The Dragons’ Cayden Pfalzer contributed 14 points, while Avery Ferreira drained three first-half 3-pointers to set the pace, and Jon Suro finished with an all-around effort consisting of seven points and eight assists.
“Notre Dame has some offensive firepower, and they are well-coached,” said Shay. “So I was very pleased with how we played tonight.”
All of the firepower that the Irish had proven to possess in recent weeks, including during a win over two-time defending champion Oakfield-Alabama in the Batavia Lions Club Tournament title game, dissipated against a well-disciplined, high-energy Pembroke team. Lions Club tourney MVP Jay Antinore and Irish leading scorer Jordan Welker, who was dealing with an illness, were both held under double-digit scoring. Another hit for ND, star player, Ryan Fitzpatrick, remained sidelined with a knee injury that has kept him out the past several games.
Jimmy Fanara led ND with a team-high 13 points, most of which came during the second half, while Jaden Sherwood scored 10 points, most of which came during the first half.
All that said, nothing short of a miracle would have stopped the Irish from being flattened by the runaway freight train that was Pembroke on Friday. From the second they stepped onto the court for warm-ups, the Dragons appeared prepared, focused and ready to dominate the game, which they indeed went on to do.
Pembroke improved to 8-1, while Notre Dame, which displayed a grand gesture during warm-ups when it donned uniforms with Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s ‘3’ on the back, fell to 6-4.
