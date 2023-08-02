BATAVIA — Overcoming an untimely break that may have cost him his third straight win last week, Boston Rocks (Boston Red Rocks-Scirocco Sarah) got back on track and proved to be the best 2-year-old pacing colt this week after winning the $106,300 New York Sire Stakes at Batavia Downs on Tuesday night.
Jason Bartlet left four-deep into the first turn with Boston Rocks and continued to take air up the backside before crossing over before the quarter. Immediately, Avenger Force (Matt Kakaley) took the lead from him and tripped the timer in :28 flat. These two pulled away from the field by two lengths heading to the half. It was there that Howlenthehills (Kyle Cummings) joined the fray as they spun through turn three.
Avenger Force and Howlenthehills paced side by side to three-quarters while Boston Rocks continued to trip-out along the pylons. In the turn, Howlenthehills bid fell apart, giving a clear lane for Boston Rocks to make his move in the lane. Bartlett tipped Boston Rocks and he came flying at Avenger Force and paced right by him to take the lead and the win by a length in 1:54.3.
Boston Rocks ($10.60) third win of the year was a huge payday of $53,150 and it pushed his lifetime earnings to $125,685 for owners/breeders Peter Blood and Rick Berks. Mike Deters was the winning trainer.
Bartlett ended the night with a driving hat trick.
There were also three $20,000 NYSS Excelsior races on the card. The first was won by Heave Away (American Ideal-Use Your Noodle) in 1:56.3 for driver Drew Monti, trainer Stephen Doyle and owner Walter Walker. The second went to Escape To America (American Ideal-Flirtiscape) in 1:55.4 for driver Jason Bartlett, trainer Debbie Daguet and owners John Darrah and Lawrence Keethe. And the third was won by Spectacular Plus (Huntsville-Spectaculardelight) in 1:56.1 for driver Kevin Cummings and trainer Gary Messenger who co-owns with Ken Weckstein.
Cummings had a grand slam in the sulky Tuesday.
When live racing resumes at Batavia Downs on Wednesday (Aug. 2) at 6 p.m. there will be a $861 carryover in the Jackpot Hi-5 pentafecta in the 15th race.
Free full card past performance programs for every live card of racing at Batavia can always be downloaded at the Downs’ website (bataviadownsgaming.com) under the “Live Racing” tab and all the racing action can be viewed as it happens for free at the Batavia Downs Live Facebook page.