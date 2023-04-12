As the sun rises on the 2023 high school outdoor track and field season, there is once again numerous star athletes returning for the spring campaign.
Led by Genesee Region League Male Athlete of the Year Simon Lamparelli, the local contingent will be bringing back plenty of sectional winners and league champions, as well as New York State Public High School Athletic Association Championship participants.
From the GR to the Livingston Conference to the always-tough athletes from Batavia, here are a few student-athletes to keep an eye on as the season moves forward beginning this week:
ATTICA
Jonah Clark, Senior — Middle distance and relay runner had top times of 2:06 in the 800 and 5:03 in the 1,600 last season, while he also ran an 11:43 in the 3,000 steeplechase and had a best split of 2:05 in the third leg of the 4-x-8 relay.
Geoffrie Eisensmith, Senior — Set a school record with a time of 1:58.99 in the 800 last spring and also had a best time of :51.79 in the 400.
Simon Lamparelli, Senior — The reigning Genesee Region League Male Track Athlete of the Year, he was the Genesee Region and Section V Class B2 champion in the 100, 200 and 400 and as a part of the 4-x-1 relay as a junior. He had best times of :10.86 in the 100, :22.07 in the 200, :50.93 in the 400 and :44.82 as a part of the 4-x-1 relay.
AVON
Thomas Herberger, senior — Finished third in the LCAA last season in the high jump (5-09) and third in the triple jump (37-08.25)
BATAVIA
Nathan Canale, Senior — Finished second at the Class B1 Championship in the 800 last season with a time of 2:02.59 and second in the 1,600 with a time of 4:34.24.
Fabian Vazquez, Senior — Was the Class B1 champion in the 110 hurdles last season with a time of :15.39 and the 400 hurdles with a time of :56.87; also finished second in the long jump in Class B1.
Ifran Armstrong, Senior — Took third in the 110 hurdles and second in the 400 hurdles at the Class B1 Championship last season.
Sheldon Siverling, Sophomore — Finished third in Class B1 in the shot put (45-3) last season.
BYRON-BERGEN
Lincoln McGrath, junior — Two-time GR all-star was a sectional champion in both the steeplechase and 3,200 last spring, while he broke a 5:00-mile for the first time and ended the season with best times of 4:51 in the mile and 10:25 in the two-mile.
DANSVILLE
Dawson Wadsworth, senior — Finished a close second in the 800 meters at the LCAA Championship last season, while he also finished second in the 800 meters.
LE ROY
Zander Staba, Sophomore — Coming back after winning the LCAA shot put title as a freshman with a throw of 9.56 meters, while he was also a runner-up in the pentathlon at the sectional championship.
LETCHWORTH
Lucas Stowell, Junior — Sprinter finished fourth in the LCAA last season in the 400 meters with a time of :55.05.
LIVONIA
James Spezzano, Junior — Took seventh in the LCAA last season in the 400 meters and 13th in the 200 in the league.
MEDINA
Mason Moreland, Senior — Finished third at the Niagara-Orleans League Championship in the 200 (:24.56);
Jackson Moreland, Senior — Took fifth in the N-O in the 200 with a time of :24.60 last season.
David Vanderwalker, Senior — Finished second at the N-O Championship last spring in the 3,000 steeplechase with a time of 13:00.5.
MT. MORRIS
Lance Warren — Defending sectional champion in pentathlon, while he also won the LCAA title in the 110 hurdles with a time of :18.83
NOTRE DAME
Aaron Treleaven, Senior — Thrower finished with a best of 126 in the discus in his first all-star season in 2022, while he also ran best times of 1:13 in the 400 hurdles and 1:03 in the 400.
OAKFIELD-ALABAMA/ELBA
TJ Andrews, Senior — Stellar thrower went undefeated in the discus in all league meets last season.
Noah Currier, Senior — Sprinter finished 8-1 in league meets in the 100 and 9-0 in the 200, while he was 8-0 as a part of the 4-x-1 relay and 5-1 in the long jump; placed second in the GR Championship in the 100, 200 and 4-x-1 relay, while he had best times of :11.1 in the 100, :23.1 in the 200 and :44.91 as a part of the 4-x-1.
Connor Domoy, Junior — Distance runner won the 1,600, 3,2000 and steeplechase at the GR Championship, while he won the 800, 1,600, 3,200 and steeplechase at the sectional meet and finished second in the 3,200 at the state qualifier.
PEMBROKE
Adam Curtis, Junior — Broke the school record in the long jump and advanced to the state qualifier.
Nate Duttweiler, Senior — Thrower finished with bests of 115 in the discus and 42-2.5 in the shot put as a junior. Finished second in the shot put and fourth in the discus at the Genesee Region League Championship, while he took fifth in the shot put and fourth in the discus at sectionals.
PERRY
Isaac Evans, Senior — Is a returning state qualifier; he finished fourth in the LCAA in the 800 as a junior.
Zach Narowski, Junior — Won pole vault sectional title during indoor season.
WARSAW
Matt Auble, Senior — Returning All-Star is headed to Division I Clemson next year. Auble was the LCAA and sectional champion in shot put and discus, state runner-up in shot put and discus.
Jacob Sawdey, Senior — Jumper and sprinter is a returning Livingston Conference All-Star.
WAYLAND-COHOCTON
Titan Rocha, Senior — Fifth-year varsity member is coming off of a dual swim and indoor season where he placed first at the Class A3 Sectionals in the 1000 and as a part of the 4-x-800 relay sectional champion team. Rocha won the 400 meters and 800 meters last season at he LCAA Championship.
Wyatt Mastin, Junior — Fourth-year middle/distance runner is coming off an indoor season where he was a part of the sectional winning 4-x-800 relay team, while he won the LCAA 3,200 title last season with a time of 10:45.66.
Vanyo Nielsen, Senior — Middle distance/pole vaulter was the 2022 Class B2 pole vault champion with a 12-6, the 2023 Class A3 indoor sectional pole vault champion and an indoor state qualifier where he took third with a 13-0, earning him a trip to the NYSPHSAA Championship. Also finished third in the 800 last season at the LCAA Championship in the
Greg Riley, Senior — Middle distance runner was part the winning indoor Class A3 sectional champion 4-x-800 relay team the past two years.
YORK
Kadin Peete, Senior — Sprinter finished fourth - behind three seniors — in both the 100 and 200 at the LCAA Championship last season with a time of :11.85.