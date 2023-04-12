As the sun rises on the 2023 high school outdoor track and field season, there is once again numerous star athletes returning for the spring campaign.

Led by Genesee Region League Male Athlete of the Year Simon Lamparelli, the local contingent will be bringing back plenty of sectional winners and league champions, as well as New York State Public High School Athletic Association Championship participants.

