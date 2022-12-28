After witnessing the least competitive first round of Batavia Lions Club tournament basketball that I, a loyal supporter of the tournament for over two decades, have seen, there is one overarching takeaway from Tuesday’s action — something needs to change.

Three 30-point victories, another by 18 points, the first round of this year’s Pete Arras Memorial Basketball Tournament did not live up to the long, illustrious 41-year history of what was once considered one of the most prestigious holiday tournaments in all of Section V. Instead, it dishonored the great legacy of the tournament, which has centered around competitive basketball, with the top teams from the local area meeting to put on a show in front of a packed house at Genesee Community College since the late Pete Arras established the tournament in 1982.

