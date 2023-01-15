Throughout the offseason, all fans heard was how the Bills were Super Bowl bound.

Equipped with the best roster in football, an experienced coaching staff and a front office that has continuously bolstered the team and organization, Buffalo appeared poised to make a whole lot of noise in one of the most highly anticipated seasons for its fans since the early 1990s. According to all accounts, the Bills were bound for greatness — barring injury or any other catastrophic occurrence arising throughout the course of a long season.

