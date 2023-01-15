Throughout the offseason, all fans heard was how the Bills were Super Bowl bound.
Equipped with the best roster in football, an experienced coaching staff and a front office that has continuously bolstered the team and organization, Buffalo appeared poised to make a whole lot of noise in one of the most highly anticipated seasons for its fans since the early 1990s. According to all accounts, the Bills were bound for greatness — barring injury or any other catastrophic occurrence arising throughout the course of a long season.
Well, after five long, arduous months that saw the organization and Western New York community deal with numerous tragedies, the team deal with seemingly infinite injury struggles, including a tragic circumstance involving a teammate, and a list of other challenges within the organization, the Bills’ road to satisfying the lofty goals they set for themselves has been anything but smooth. Rather than taking a linear path, Buffalo’s journey toward earning the No. 2 seed in the AFC and potentially two home playoff games has been as challenging as any team’s regular-season trek in recent memory.
But still, here we are. The Bills hold a record of 13-3, and all of the goals the team set out for itself remain well within its grasp.
Due to the challenging road the Bills have endured, the most recent obstacle along which being the uncertainty surrounding the health of Damar Hamlin, seemingly the entire neutral-rooting world will be pulling for the Bills this postseason. Although they no longer have as stout of a roster with which they began the year, and their emotions have been tried countless times this season, leaving them emotionally and physically scarred entering postseason play, what the Bills have behind them now is a different force altogether — the force of destiny.
If you believe in that sort of thing.
While they may not be as mighty as they could have been with the services of safety Micah Hyde and pass rusher Von Miller at their disposal, both former All-Pros, the Bills have a significant emotional force propelling them as they enter postseason play this week. The impact that momentum and emotions can have on a game is often debated. But in the Bills’ case, it seems that the wave of emotion they’ve been riding for months is as tangible as any such push of momentum we’ve seen.
This group has continuously rallied around one another time and again and has come out the other side of some challenging circumstances better for it, with all due respect to Hamlin’s ongoing recovery. As a team, the Bills are as strong as ever, and the emotional boost they’ve been provided in recent weeks is real.
Now, there is one thing left to do.
(Alex Brasky is the regional sports editor of the Batavia Daily and Livingston County News. He can be reached via email at abrasky@batavianews.com.)
