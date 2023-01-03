Monday night’s prime-time AFC showdown between the Bills and Bengals was billed as the NFL’s game of the year.
Two top teams in the same conference, each vying for playoff position with two regular-season games remaining. Buffalo’s Week 17 matchup was filled with pomp and circumstance. And while the pomp quickly dissipated after Bills safety Damar Hamlin was taken from the stadium via ambulance after collapsing on the field, the circumstance surrounding Monday’s tilt suddenly turned life-threatening.
As Hamlin lay near midfield at Paycor Stadium, surrounded by athletic trainers, it was quickly determined that the Bills safety would require life-saving measures rather than your run-of-the-mill athletic treatment typically provided during an NFL game.
With 5:58 remaining in the first quarter, Hamlin collided with Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins, secured a tackle that he was credited for, hit the turf and rose to his feet. All seemed well for a brief moment until Hamlin seemingly lost his balance, stumbled and crashed to the turf again, unforced. He had collapsed. It was later determined Hamlin had experienced a cardiac arrest.
At 8:54 p.m., medical personnel attended to Hamlin on the field, and within what seemed like seconds, athletic trainers determined further assistance would be required. A stretcher and backboard were quickly rushed onto the field, followed by an ambulance.
At approximately 9:10 p.m., after being administered CPR for several minutes, Hamlin was lifted into the ambulance and driven away from his teammates and the entire Bengals sideline, which had spilled onto the field, surrounding the fallen Hamlin.
It took nearly 15 minutes for the ambulance to leave, per The Athletic, as team personnel searched for members of Hamlin’s family, who were in attendance. Shortly after Hamlin was taken from the field, it appeared as if players and coaches from both sides were gearing up for the game to continue.
That was before Bengals head coach Zac Taylor walked across the field to meet with Bills head coach Sean McDermott, and moments later, at approximately 9:17 p.m., head official Sean Smith announced that the game had been temporarily suspended.
At 10:02 p.m., the NFL announced the game had been officially postponed.
At 10:10 p.m., the league released a statement, and just after midnight, the NFL held a conference call with reporters, stating there were no plans for the game’s resumption at that time.
Upon the game’s postponement, ESPN reported that Stefon Diggs rushed to the hospital and convinced police officers to allow him to enter the premises to check on his teammate. By all accounts, the rest of the Bills players and coaches remained at Paycor Stadium until 12:21 a.m. Tuesday morning, when the team buses finally pulled out of the parking area and headed for the airport.
At 1:48 a.m., the Bills released a statement updating Hamlin’s status, revealing the safety had indeed sustained a cardiac arrest and was in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.
At 2:50 a.m., WGR 550’s Sal Capaccio tweeted that the Bills team charter had arrived back in Buffalo. Waiting to greet them at the Buffalo airport was a group of fans, who were pushed away from the gate by police on the scene.
As of 4 a.m., over $3 million had been raised by football fans for Damar Hamlin’s foundation while the entire football world continued to await an update on Buffalo’s 24-year-old safety.
As of 5 a.m., news crews began to fill the corner of Bellevue Ave. and Piedmont Ave., setting up to fill their viewers in on the latest from UC Health.
Monday night, and eventually Tuesday morning, wasn’t what anybody expected. The game between the Bills and Bengals was supposed to be a showcase for the league, but instead turned into a tragedy in every sense of the word.
No matter how you slice it, and no matter if Hamlin, god willing — oh, please, god willing — makes it through this frightening ordeal and resumes his playing career, many people will have their perspective of the sport changed forever after witnessing a moment such as the one that they did on in Cincinnati in Week 17.
Seeing a player go down the way Hamlin did, watching the medical professionals spring into life-saving action and watching Hamlin’s teammates’ and coaches’ faces as they looked on in horror as their teammate fought for his life was horrifying. And something I surely will never forget.
My thoughts are with Damar Hamlin and the entire Hamlin family. Monday’s unfortunate situation is what nightmares are made of, and it became the Bills and Hamlin’s reality in the blink of an eye. Now we must pray there is light at the end of the tunnel for one of the NFL’s good guys.
