Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) and the Buffalo Bills react as Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) is tended to on the field after a collision in the first quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Hamlin was taken from the field via ambulance and transported to a local hospital. He remains in critical condition. Kareem Elgazzar-USA TODAY Sports

Monday night’s prime-time AFC showdown between the Bills and Bengals was billed as the NFL’s game of the year.

Two top teams in the same conference, each vying for playoff position with two regular-season games remaining. Buffalo’s Week 17 matchup was filled with pomp and circumstance. And while the pomp quickly dissipated after Bills safety Damar Hamlin was taken from the stadium via ambulance after collapsing on the field, the circumstance surrounding Monday’s tilt suddenly turned life-threatening.

