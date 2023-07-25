There is no group more integral to the level of success the Bills achieve during the 2023 season than the team’s 2022 draft class, several members of which will enter training camp with golden opportunities to assert themselves within increased roles at their respective positions.
Beginning at running back, second-year-pro James Cook is expected to take over a starting role after former Bills RB Devin Singletary departed for the Houston Texans in free agency.
At cornerback, 2022 first-rounder and sixth-rounder Christian Benford are competing for the No. 2 spot, opposite incumbent starter Tre’Davious White. While at linebacker, third-rounder Terrel Bernard and seventh-round selection Baylon Spector are in the running to fulfill the starting role beside returning All-Pro outside linebacker Matt Milano.
Elsewhere, 2022 fifth-round wide receiver Khalil Shakir hopes to solidify an increased role both offensively and now, with the injury to kick/punt returner Nyheim Hines, the second-year WR will also be presented an opportunity to contribute more consistently in the return game than he did a season ago.
Punter Matt Araiza and offensive lineman Luke Tenuta, both sixth-round selections in 2022, are no longer with the team. But with six second-year players, all pushing for prominent roles on their respective side of the ball, the trajectory of the Bills’ 2023 campaign will largely be decided by how General Manager Brandon Beane’s selections progress over the next several weeks and months.
Cook’s 2022 performance was the best of the bunch, as his 5.7 yards-per-carry average ranked tied for highest in the league among running backs that recorded 500 or more yards. Shakir didn’t see much opportunity offensively, totaling just 10 receptions, 161 receiving yards and one receiving touchdown. He also returned three punts and recorded one kick return in limited special teams work.
Elam and Benford significantly impacted the Bills’ success defensively last season. Benford surprised many by winning the job out of training camp, and Elam came on strong and performed well down the stretch of the regular season and postseason. Neither Bernard nor Spector saw much time on defense last year, and both players’ inexperience will be a challenging obstacle to overcome. Particularly considering that if they win the middle linebacker job, they will be tasked with calling the defense in their first year as an NFL starter.
Time will tell how things work out. But there are high expectations, and to go with them a whole lot of pressure on the Bills’ 2022 draft class during its sophomore season.
The Bills’ current regime has produced some essential pieces through the draft while also drawing more than a few duds since arriving in 2017. This season, the team’s 2022 draft class must begin to produce more hits than misses, as many of the players selected last year will be called upon to increase their role post haste.
The Bills veterans arrived to St. John Fisher to begin training camp on Tuesday, while the first practice open to the media and fans will be Wednesday at 9:45 a.m. in Rochester.