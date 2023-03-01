It looks as though winter isn’t over yet.
Sources have told The Daily News that Friday’s boys basketball Section V finals at the Blue Cross Arena have been postponed due to potential hazardous weather moving into the area.
As of now, Section V has announced that the Class C finals originally scheduled for Friday night have been moved to Sunday. The Class C1 game will be at 11 a.m., Class C2 will be played at 1 p.m. and Class C3 is set to tip off at 3 p.m.
Stay tuned for more updates.
