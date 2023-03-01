Several of Monday’s Section V Boys Basketball semifinal games were held in locations without cellular service, leading to a host of issues for the BDN and fans. File photo

It looks as though winter isn’t over yet.

Sources have told The Daily News that Friday’s boys basketball Section V finals at the Blue Cross Arena have been postponed due to potential hazardous weather moving into the area.

