BATAVIA — For over three decades, one term has become synonymous with Batavia boys basketball. Buddy Ball.
Longtime head coach Buddy Brasky has built the Blue Devils’ program into one of the best, not just in Section V, but in all of New York State.
Yet aside from the wins and the accolades — and there are a lot of them — the sport has meant much more to Brasky than that.
It’s about the relationships, helping to guide young men and making an impact on the lives of student-athletes and Brasky had the opportunity that every coach wishes they could have.
Brasky has led Batavia to Glens Falls for the NYSPHSAA Final Four on four occasions, and in two of them he has had one of his sons on the floor playing for him. Adam Brasky played on the 2005 team as a sophomore, while youngest son Jake was on the last Batavia team to reach the semifinals in 2013 as the starting point guard.
And Brasky got emotional at just the mention of what that had meant to him.
“I think every coach, if they have that opportunity, that it’s the best experience they could have as a coach,” Brasky said of coaching his sons. “It was very, very special. I think it was harder on the kids than it was on me. I told them right off the top that I was going to have to treat them harder than the other kids because the other kids wouldn’t respect them if I didn’t. And the parents wouldn’t respect me. They were going to hear it - ‘you’re playing because your dad is the coach.’ And I prepared them by telling them that I had to be harder on them. Very special, that makes everything worth while.”
•••
“Coach Brasky works to get the most out of each of his players and of his team,” former Elba girls basketball coach Tom Redband said. “He would never cheat his players out of the best training, preparation, scouting, and ability to become their best selves. He looks at anything less than making your team their very best and putting them into position to win as insulting and disrespecting the game. He doesn’t make excuses, he doesn’t whine or blame, he simply thinks how to solve the problem, and attacks the solution, all traits of a successful person.”
When Brasky took over the Blue Devils program in the early 1990s, basketball wasn’t the top priority for student-athletes at the school. There were decent seasons here and there and Coach Brown had left Batavia with a relatively competitive roster when he stepped down. But the winning didn’t come easy right away for Brasky.
“It was really hard because I came into a program that hadn’t had a lot of success for a while,” Brasky said. “To be quite honest with you, basketball really wasn’t that important to the kids in the school, so that was a big challenge, to try and get them to make a commitment to the basketball program.”
Brasky would finish 9-11 in his first season but it would then take some time to get back to any level of moderate success. The Blue Devils won just two games in his second season and it would take eight years before Brasky would put together a winning campaign, something that has become almost a formality in the last 20 seasons.
“Once you build the success — the ‘98 team that won our first sectional title, they changed the culture of the program,” Brasky said. “They’re the first program, as a group, that really committed to basketball. I had individual players through the years before that, but as a group they really committed to basketball and won a sectional championship. They changed the culture. And once you start winning it becomes a little bit easier because the kids want to be a part of something that’s successful. That was the key year. Not that it’s easy after that, but the kids now wanted to be a part of the program because we won a sectional championship, we had two winning seasons in a row, 97-98, and it became a little bit easier in that way to get kids committed to basketball.”
In his 31 years at the helm, Brasky has guided Batavia to an incredible 464-238 record, including a massive 14 Monroe County League titles, six Section V titles and four Far West Regional titles and New York State semifinals appearances.
Brasky’s teams have advanced to the Section V championship game 12 times.
Current Pembroke head coach Matt Shay was a member of Brasky’s staff for a number of years, but before getting a teaching position at Batavia, he didn’t know all that much about Brasky and the program, other than seeing them in the finals at the Blue Cross Area. However, he quickly realized the impact that Brasky had on his program and his players after he reached out to him with the hopes of eventually coaching high school basketball.
“It was like a master’s class in coaching,” Shay said. “First of all I learned how hard you have to work if you really want to be successful every year. Most high schools, especially public high schools, have ups and downs based on talent. He develops his kids and maximizes their potential better than anyone in Section V in my opinion. He’s had something like two losing seasons since 1997 which is unbelievable. One of the other important things I learned from him was that to be really good you need to be willing to challenge kids. There are a lot of coaches out there that avoid doing that because of the potential headache. He’s the gold standard. You look at his league titles, sectional titles, appearances at states, Coach of the Year awards, players who have gone on to play collegiately. No one in the area can come close to that.”
For Brasky, its those sentiments exactly that keeps him going with no signs of slowing down any time soon.
“What I really enjoy about coaching is the team building, every year is different,” Coach Brasky said. “You lose some seniors, you’ve got some JV guys coming up, kids mature from the year before and you’ve got to build a team every year and you have to build a different way every year depending on what kind of kids you’ve got, not only talent-wise, but personality-wise. To me that’s the challenge and I really enjoy that.”
Moreover, his impact has been felt across the entire section, not just locally.
Irondequoit head coach Chris Cardon and Brasky have known each other for over 30 years, playing against each other in both high school and college.
“I do not know of any coach in the Rochester area that gets more out of their players than Buddy Brasky,” Cardon said. “His teams are very disciplined on both offense and defense. His switching man-to-man defense is very difficult to go against and you really have to prepare for it.”
•••
Throughout the years, Brasky has seen the game change dramatically. This isn’t the same game of basketball that was played when he first took over the program.
And for a defensive-minded coach — that preaches 13 points or less in a quarter — those changes have mostly come on the offensive end.
“The shot clock and the 3-point line, no doubt, especially the 3-point line,” Brasky said about the most impactful changes. “Early on each team would have one really good shooter, maybe two, and now the skill development that goes on in the offseason, most teams have multiple kids that can shoot it well. The commitment in the offseason that a lot of the kids make now and with the 3-point line, everyone wants to be a shooter because you get that extra point.”
And if you ever have watched a Batavia game in the last three decades, you know that defense is what wins the Blue Devils’ championships. Yet that hasn’t come easily, especially with the multitude of changes that are consistently arising.
“It has made it more difficult because our whole defense is predicated on protecting the paint and not letting guys get into the paint and get easy shots,” Brasky said. “We live with the penetration and pitch and if we’re going to give up anything we’re going to give up the 3-pointer. So we’ve had to make some adjustments in the way we defend. We have to close out a lot sooner and a lot harder. We try to teach our guys that when a guy is dribble-penetrating and you see him go to start to gather, you’ve really got to get out there a lot quicker than we’re used to. Early help, but really quick recovery and we’ve got to read when they’re looking to pitch. Also we really load up on the ball side. Teams now try to skip the ball on us, so we really have to emphasize moving on air-time. When that ball’s in the air, we really can’t jog to the other side, we’ve got to sprint and get into our close-out action with our hands high.”
After an up-and-down season last winter that eventually saw the Blue Devils advance to the Class B1 semifinals despite having a rare losing record, this winter’s team has certainly embraced the lessons and the culture that comes with Batavia basketball.
Batavia is 16-4 and the No. 1 seed heading into Saturday’s Class B1 quarterfinal matchup with Livonia.
“Coach cares a lot, he has faith that his players will ‘get it’ by their senior years, and will hopefully take life lessons from his high expectations and hard coaching style,” Redband said. “Over the years he has done so much for at-risk youth where many would have written them off or cut them, not Coach B. He likes to win but it’s not an obsession by any means. He has sacrificed wins over the years by holding these same kids accountable, not because he’s unfair or unreasonable, but because he’s trying to make them better young men — it’s called tough love. It’s not easy doing what he does, it’s open season on coaches out there and it’s never been tougher to be a coach who has high expectations and holds kids accountable. But he keeps fighting the fight, and I thank him for that. He has had a high impact on not only local basketball, but the community. I was lucky enough to play for Coach Brasky and to start my coaching career in his program and at his camp. I owe him a lot. He’s a legend.”
•••
Along the way there have been many memorable teams and moments, but a few seasons will always stick out to Brasky.
Along with his first Section V title team in 1998, his team in 2005 — led by Michael Chmielowiec, along with Kenny Saunders and Justin Williams — has a special place in his heart.
A ‘very well-rounded team,’ that Blue Devils group would finish the season at 20-3, eventually losing to Mexico in the New York State Class A semifinals.
Just four seasons later, Brasky would again lead the Blue Devils to the state final four, this time running into a juggernaut in Jamesville-Dewitt out of the Syracuse area. A team that had numerous eventual Division I players.
“They had four Division I players and one of them played for the Atlanta Hawks, (Tyler) Cavanaugh, he was a freshman on that team, so he wasn’t one of their main players, but he played in the NBA,” Brasky said. “They had Brandon Triche, they had (DaJuan) Coleman, the 6-9 monster, and they had a kid named Hines who went on to play at Canisius. They were averaging 90-plus points per game and were undefeated so we get them in the state semifinals and we held them in the 40s. Coleman was 6-9 and my center was probably 6-foot max.”
A close game all the way, J-D would pull away late in the game for a narrow 40-32 before it would go on to capture the Class A title. The Blue Devils finished that season at 22-4.
Triche and Coleman would go on to play at Syracuse University.
“People in Glens Falls still talk about that game,” Brasky said.
And the success was far from over and will continue to resonate to programs all over the area.
“A lot of what we do at Pembroke is taken from his blueprint,” Shay said. “I work camp with him every summer and we talk about what new things we are trying out, we go visit college practices together. He’s still learning.”
In 2013, Brasky would again lead his team to the state semifinals, this time in Class B. And despite that team being one of his most talented ever, the season wasn’t exactly a walk in the park.
Batavia would finish that winter at 20-4 with a loss to eventual Class B state champion Watervliet in the semifinals, a 60-53 setback to a team that featured a pair of eventual Division I players.
“That year there was a lot of turmoil within our team. Ups and downs behavior-wise and coachablility-wise, but it was such a talented team,” Brasky said. “It was a fight the whole year to try and get them to play right and act right. It came right down toward the end of the year and we had a tournament at East High and we were playing Mendon and three of my seniors got technicals and got thrown out of the game and I just remember they were on the bench — and there were two also suspended for that game — and during a timeout I just pointed at them and went ‘senior, senior, senior, senior, senior,’ and that, I think, was one of the big turning points because after that they got it. They knew they were good enough and that was when they decided and said ‘hey, we have a chance here, let’s start doing it the right way.’
That season also featured the magical Jeff Redband shot in the New York State Class B Far West Regional final at the Blue Cross Arena.
Just a sophomore, Redband had only been on the varsity team for two weeks for the sectional run, but his impact on the team was immediate, including his 3-pointer from the corner at the buzzer that beat Olean 63-62. Redband’s shot, that came off of a fortunate bounce after the ball was brought up the court by Justin Washington, would find it’s way to ESPN SportsCenter’s Top 10.
“When brought him up I was going to play him and I told him that,” Brasky said. “And he played in the other games, not just in garbage time, but in the rotation. He was good enough to be on varsity that year but we had such a good team and his playing time would have been limited. And I thought he really needed to be a go-to guy on the JVs, there he was going to be depended on to score, where he would be maybe the fifth guy on varsity.
“When we set that last play up, nobody realizes, but the play of the game was before,” Brasky added. “The ball got knocked down and was rolling out of bounds way on the opposite endline and the game was going to be over and Redband chased it down and got it just before it went out of bounds and we called the timeout, which allowed us to set up that play.”
•••
Brasky’s last title team came in 2016, and again, it was a special group for the longtime head coach. That team would also have its ups-and-down, but eventually picked up a Section V Class A title before falling in a heartbreaker to Williamsville South in the Regional final.
“That was a talented group and that was one of the biggest teams I’ve ever had. We had Malachi (Chenault), (Trevor) Sherwood was 6-5ish, but he was a perimeter guy. Everyone was 6-foot or over and Jake Schrieder came off the bench and he was 6-3 and he could jump and he was a monster,” Brasky said. “The key to that season was when I moved Ryan Hogan to point guard — we had T’Sean Ayala that season too, he was a sophomore. I moved Hogan to the point three-quarters of the way through the year — he had such a good feel for the game. I was stubborn but I finally moved him to point.
“The big game there was the one against UPrep when Hogan hit the jumper in the finals at the buzzer,” Brasky continued. “They had the lead and Jeenathan Williams, who played at UB — we’ve played so many Division I players and I haven’t had one (joking) — he had the ball and we were going to foul him. They had the ball with 15 seconds left and we were going to foul him and he took a jumper from the corner and we got the rebound.”
Now it’s been a relatively long time between sectional blocks for Batavia, though it could be on the path this winter. And, as it will inevitably happen when someone reaches over 30 years in the coaching profession, now the questions will start to come — mainly, ‘How much longer do you plan on coaching?’
Brasky doesn’t want to hear it.
“Everybody asks me and I just keep telling them that as long as I keep enjoying it I want to keep doing it,” Brasky said. “I could retire from teaching right now, I’ve got enough years in the retirement system, but I still love it. I think I’ll know, I really do. And I don’t know how long they’ll let me coach. But I really have no plans, right now, of any time soon stepping down. But something could happen in my life that could happen before next year and I could say that I’m done. But as of right I have no intention of stepping down any time soon and I feel that I am going to do it until I stop enjoying it.”
Assistant head coach Tim Stevens has been with the program for the last 13 years.
“It’s been a pleasure and I’ve learned so much,” Stevens said. “My learning curve was so high in my first few seasons and I was just like a sponge, not just the Xs and Os, but I think what he takes the most pride in isn’t the championships, but the relationships with the players and the impact that has on them as they leave. These kids will come back and always share the life lessons that they’ve learned.”
•••
Batavia will tip off against Livonia at 3 p.m. on Saturday with the winner getting either No. 4 Bishop Kearney or No. 5 Vertus in the semifinals on March 1.