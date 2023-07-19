The Attica boys’ basketball program hosted its 13th annual camp run by Head Coach Rob Crowley. Over 60 boys in grades 1-6 participated throughout the week with great effort and a lot of fun being reported by the camp staff. Special thanks to the program’s volunteers throughout the week: Ian Romesser, Drew Cusmano and Colden George — all past members of the program — along with Cole Harding, Clayton Bezon, Owen Walek, Justin Stockweather, Blake Kines, Austin Brauen, Mason Burnham and Jason Pearl, all current members of the program. Photo provided
