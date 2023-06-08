ATTICA — Having a program’s boys’ and girls’ teams win Section V Track and Field titles in the same season is special.
To do it two years in a row is a thing of legend.
Five titles in three years? Time to re-write the record books.
Attica completed quite the accomplishment this spring when the Blue Devils recorded a sweep of team titles at the Class B2 Championships. For the girls, it was their third straight championship, and for the boys, their second in a row.
Attica girls’ coach Adam Landphair, having been a part of the program since 2009, has seen it all when it comes to Blue Devils track and field. Throughout his time at the helm, which included a run as head coach of both the boys’ and girls’ teams from ‘13-’22, Landphair has seen plenty of athletes set themselves apart as some of the best that Section V has had to offer. However, for much of that time, Attica found it challenging to put things all together to produce team success.
“We went through many years of mediocre seasons,” said the Blue Devils’ head coach. “We had some success in the Genesee Region but always underperformed at Sectionals. We had some high-end athletes throughout those years, which was a lot of fun celebrating their individual success. But the success we have experienced together as a team the past few years has been unmatched with anything we’ve experienced in the past.”
For many years, Attica had hosted home meets on an outdated track, offering little in terms of glitz and glamour surrounding a program that had never produced a Section V team title. That all changed at the start of the ’21 campaign, when the Blue Devils were graced with a new track within the school’s state-of-the-art stadium, Alumni Field, which suddenly presented a centerpiece for the program when attracting prospective athletes to join the track and field squad.
“Kids love being at our facility now,” said Landphair. “Being able to host big meets including sectionals creates a sense of pride in your school and kids want to be a part of that.”
Since the new track was constructed, the same year the girls’ team won its first championship, the program has welcomed an influx of athletes, many of which have played significant roles in helping the team produce several titles over the past three seasons. The boys’ team went from nine total athletes during the ’21 season to 22 athletes the following year, while the girls’ squad has also seen an increase in numbers. The sudden growth, says Landphair, was aided in part due to the addition of the new track along with the girls’ team’s success the year prior.
“The last three years, we’ve just been dealt with really good kids and the success and atmosphere that we’ve grown here just continues to recycle itself, and it’s becoming a snowball type of deal,” said the Attica head coach.
One of the athletes that the team has welcomed into the fold in recent seasons, senior Simon Lamparelli, joined the track and field program during his junior year and quickly made a name for himself as one of the top sprinters, not only on his team or within the Genesee Region, but all of Section V and New York State. This weekend, Lamparelli heads to Middletown with a few of his teammates, where the crew will compete in the 4x400-meter relay, with the team holding the first seed within Division II, and Lamparelli competing in the 400-meter dash, where he is seeded second.
Lamparelli is one of many athletes that, while joining the track and field program late in their athletic development, have stepped right in to help the Blue Devils match up with and surpass some of the other top programs within their classification. The new athletes were forced to transition quickly to another sport, but many have done so seamlessly.
“I think throughout the year, we grew very close relationship bonds, and I think that really matters when it comes to a big team sport like track,” said Lamparelli. “We all trusted each other and performed very well. And when someone was down, one person would perform better.”
That’s been the most significant factor in Attica’s success on both the boys’ and girls’ side, as despite having just two individual athletes finish with sectional championships this spring, Lamparelli in the 400-meter dash and Ashley Piorun in the pentathlon, both teams reached the top of the mountain behind a herculean team effort. The Attica girls added a victory in the 4x400-meter relay, while several other athletes finished within the scoring in their respective events.
The Blue Devils’ strength over the past few seasons has been in the numbers they’ve generated within both boys’ and girls’ rosters, allowing them to develop great depth in almost every event.
“When one component of our points was down, someone else was making it up in the throwing or the jumping,” she said. “The heart these boys and girls exhibit in terms of their competitive spirit was just unmatchable when it came to sectional day.”
One name synonymous with the success Attica has experienced over the past number of years has been Skylar Savage, a fierce competitor in various events throughout the Blue Devils’ run to three consecutive championships. Now a senior, Savage is confident those who come after her will continue the program’s success into the future.
“Just to keep growing their depth and to keep getting those titles, keep hanging the banners up on the wall, keep stacking the blocks in the case,” said Savage on the goals for the program moving forward. “Just keep that winning energy moving forward and just have a goal each season. There isn’t really much more than going to states, but this is nice, too (pointing to the sectional block). Just aim for that.”
While reflecting on how far the program and his athletes have come over the years, Landphair couldn’t help but display great joy.
“It’s definitely becoming a really exciting environment, and we’re fortunate to have everything that we have,” he said. “From the facility, to our parents, to the community members and all the way down to the kids. We’re very blessed right now. Very blessed.”