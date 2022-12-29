Caledonia native and McQuaid High School alumnus, Alex McNulty, knocked through three field goals to help UB to a bowl victory. McNulty is now UB's all-time leader in made field goals for a career. Matthew O'Haren/USA TODAY Sports

Caledonia resident Alex McNulty kicked three field goals to set a career record and help Buffalo defeat Georgia Southern 23-21 on Tuesday in the Camellia Bowl at Montgomery, Ala.

McNulty, a McQuaid High School graduate who was honored as the Mid-American Conference’s Special Teams Player of the Year, made kicks of 33, 24 and 20 yards, all in the second half. The senior finished his career with 49 field goals, breaking the school record of 48 held by Adam Mitcheson.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

FieldLevelMedia