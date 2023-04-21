BATAVIA — Following a tough loss to rival Oakfield-Alabama in the Section V Class C2 title game last season, the Notre Dame baseball team knew that wasn’t going to be the final run for this talented group. Despite losing a number of key players to graduation, the Fighting Irish have brought back another solid squad and they are off to an impressive start.
And it all stems from the arms that are taking the mound day in and day out.
Before Friday’s game against Elba, Notre Dame had started the season at 4-0, having outscored its opponents 37-4, while the pitching staff has been more impressive than just the four runs they have allowed.
“Pitching is critical. You know, if you don’t have good pitching, you’re going to struggle no matter what happens,” Notre Dame head coach Rick Rapone said “And in high school, because the way the games are congested and you get the rain outs, then the pitching becomes more and more important. So what you need to do is be able to manage that and be able to keep the boys in line, throwing the right pitches, throwing enough pitches to keep them sharp and keep them ready.”
With the four runs allowed this season, none have been earned against the Fighting Irish pitching staff, which has been guided by senior Bryceton Berry and juniors Ryan Fitzpatrick and Jaden Sherwood. Fitzpatrick started its great run with a gem in the Irish opener against Byron-Bergen and the others have followed suit. Fitzpatrick has notched a pair of victories already this season, with Berry and Sherwood each getting one in the first two weeks of the season.
“We’re definitely into it,” Berry said. “We know, we’ve got the arms and we’re lucky enough, we’ve got three solid guys. Not to mention we got some young kids and others arms we haven’t even shown yet. I mean, we’ve just got pitching everywhere and it’s just super nice to have because a lot of high school (teams) don’t have that luxury of having as many arms around. So we got into it a lot and we just try to stick to it, get outs and go ahead and hit.” Through the first four games, the Notre Dame pitchers have struck out 56 batters and walked just four in 24 innings pitched, while they have surrendered just eight hits, all of which have been singles. Opponents have hit just .095 against the Fighting Irish with an on-base percentage of just .146. Meanwhile, Berry tossed what was arguably the best game by the group this season, when he struck out 16 and allowed just one hit in a 2-1 victory over a solid Albion team.
“I want to say there is no pressure,” Sherwood said. “I mean, we work on pitching every day inn practice and what we have to really do is just keep throwing strikes. We have a great defense and we just have to get to get the key outs and do what we have to do to win.”
The most runs that Notre Dame has allowed in a game this season was the two it allowed in the opener, followed by one each against Albion and Kendall. This coming off of last season when the Fighting Irish allowed just 48 total runs in their 20-2 campaign on their way to the sectional title game.
“The confidence comes because the one thing that they do is throw strike one,” Rapone said. “We’re big about throwing strikes. We’re not afraid of contact. We trust our defense and then we are about strike, strike, strike. And look at the results. I mean, forget what we’ve done this year. Look at last year. In league games we gave up a total of 21 runs. We played four Livingston County teams, four of the best teams, we allowed them a total of four runs. So that tells the kids that we’re going to be up there. We’re throwing strikes, we’re going after the hitter. You know, we’re going to do things that most people don’t try to do. But these guys throw strike one, they really do. They go in and they go after it and then we break down the hitter. You know how much easier it is to be 0-1 than 1-0.”
For Notre Dame, its success on the baseball field is something that has come to be somewhat expected. With just one losing season in the last eight years, the Fighting Irish are consistently in the mix for a Section V block, no matter what class they are in.
Rapone’s two-plus seasons at the helm have seen Notre Dame at a combined 33-5 heading into Friday and what those past squads brought to the field still has a lasting impact on this group.
“I learned a lot just being around my teammates, like they’re good teammates, they help, they helped all of us,” Sherwood said. “We have a solid team. They have my back when I’m on the mound, so I just throw strikes and I know they’ll make the play.”
Berry and Fitzpatrick are each returning Genesee Region League All-Stars from a season ago. As a junior, Berry was 7-0 with a .20 ERA and 56 strikeouts in just 34 innings pitched, while he tossed a pair of no-hitters.
As a sophomore, Fitzpatrick was almost equally as good as he finished 4-1 with a save, a 2.10 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 36 innings pitched.
However, despite the lofty numbers, both on the mound and at the plate, the Fighting Irish came up short against the Hornets in an 8-7 thriller, as O-A was on its way to the Far West Regional final.
However, that loss doesn’t stick with Notre Dame as much as one might think it would.
“I don’t know really about the motivation,” Rapone said. “Each kid has to address it in his own mind. Of course, it was disappointing. We beat them twice during the regular season and beat them pretty comfortably both times. So it was disappointing to go out at the end. But, you know, the great thing about high school sports is this is a new year, a new group of kids. We have some kids that weren’t even in our JV program last year. We have two eighth-graders that are on the varsity and, you know, last year’s season, believe it or not, it doesn’t even exist to them. So Monday, we get another chance when we play Oakfield. It will be a big challenge. They have the five big returning players from last year, they stack them at the top of the order and we’ll go after them and we will learn from that.”
Monday’s game between the Irish and Hornets will be livestreamed on the Batavia Daily News Sports Network. First pitch is scheduled for 5 p.m. from Dwyer Stadium.
Not to be overshadowed by the pitching and defense, Notre Dame was hitting .357 as a team heading into Friday’s matchup with the Lancers. Led by junior Joe DiRisio, who is hitting .545, the Fighting Irish have four players batting at least .400, including senior Jordan Walker (.500), Berry (.438) and Jay Antinore (.400).
Berry leads the team with six runs batted in, while Antinore has a team-high six runs scored. In typical Notre Dame fashion, it already has stolen 20 bases as well in 21 attempts.
“We love playing Oakfield. It’s great,” Berry said. “They’re a great team. We have a lot of respect for them. But at the end of the day, they’re our opponent and we would like to win. We’re going to go out there and attack and just do the best we can. But that sectional loss, that definitely has a chip on our shoulder. So it adds a little more fuel to the fire.”
As for how the Fighting Irish will try and keep this roll going, with many more games remaining in front of them? “Just make sure we’re in command of the zone, keep the pitching every day and keep our arms loose,” Fitzpatrick said.
The game on Monday against O-A will start a stretch of three tough games that also includes Attica and Geneseo, while the Irish will also meet Avon and Akron down the road, as well as a possible matchup with Batavia in the Batavia Rotary Club Tournament.
“We’ve just got to keep doing what we’ve been doing,” Rapone said. “We’re big on practicing pitching. A lot of programs don’t do that. They won’t dedicate the time to doing it because it’s extremely time consuming. But we do and we trust these guys. We trust them to tell us there ready to go how many pitches they need to throw each day. Get yourself squared away, get your release point right. So when you get into a game like Oakfield and the stress level goes up, it’s just going to be a different game. Your stress level is going to be high, your emotions are going to be high. So you have to manage that and you manage it by doing all the little things.”
Notre Dame will also meet Holley on Saturday before the key contest against O-A.