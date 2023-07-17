ROCHESTER — There are plenty of question marks for the Bills as they prepare to begin training camp on Wednesday, July 26. After a disappointing finish to last season, Buffalo starts the 2023 campaign having to prove once again themselves worthy of the Super Bowl-caliber praise heaped upon them at the outset of last season.
The Bills remain bonafide playoff contenders with Josh Allen at quarterback and an experienced roster and coaching staff supporting him. But if they are to ascend to the level of a championship-caliber team, which they flirted with during the 2020 season, they must make immense strides toward answering a boatload of questions during their time on the fields at St. John Fisher University beginning next week.
Before things kick off on Wednesday, here are a few questions that I believe are critical for the Bills to answer over the next several weeks of training camp:
Will Allen, Bills’ offense look different in OC Ken Dorsey’s second season?
Ken Dorsey’s first season as Bills offensive coordinator couldn’t have started any better. Through the first two weeks of the season, Buffalo scored 72 points and racked up 836 yards of total offense en route to two consecutive victories. Despite a Week 3 defeat at the hands of the Miami Dolphins, things continued to cruise along for the Bills’ Dorsey-led offense until the team’s Week 7 bye followed a 24-20 win over the eventual Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs. Allen passed for 329 yards and three touchdowns without throwing an interception as Buffalo recorded a massive 454 yards of offense in the Week 6 victory.
But coming out of the bye week, over the next several games, things began to take a turn — and not a positive one. Over the Bills’ final 10 games of the regular season, Allen threw for over 300 yards just twice while watching his completion percentage drop from 67% over the first six weeks to 61% over his team’s final 10 games of the regular season.
There were a few factors that weighed heavily upon the Bills’ inefficiency in Weeks 8-18, including the team’s receiving corps’ ability to create yards after the catch experiencing a steep dropoff and the offensive line failing to protect Allen as well as it had early in the year. Per Pro Football Focus, Buffalo recorded the ninth-best pressure-allowed rate (29.2%) in the league prior to Week 7, but after that time, recorded the 10th-worst rate in the NFL at 37%. As the pressure within the pocket increased, so did Allen’s tendency to turn the ball over. He finished the season tied for the third-most interceptions in the league with 14.
As the Bills prepare for their 2023 slate, a few changes have been made to the team’s offensive personnel, including at running back, where former multi-year starter Devin Singletary’s departure in free agency has left a void, and at wide receiver, where the Bills brought in an influx of talent in hopes of improving their depth at the position. The team also added a top-tier rookie tight end. In addition, Buffalo signed several offensive linemen in hopes of bolstering their ability to protect their QB and create lanes in the running game.
With so many additions having been made, highlighted by the selection of TE Dalton Kincaid as a first-round draft pick, questions remain as to how Dorsey will attempt to make the most of the influx of talent the team has provided the offense and whether or not the changes made will be enough to create a higher level of consistency from the offense and its quarterback.
That said, while the 2022 campaign wasn’t a banner year for the Bills’ offense, Dorsey and company didn’t necessarily throw up all over themselves a season ago. Despite some inefficiencies, the Bills still finished second in the league in total yards per game. But more will be expected of this bunch this season, and throughout training camp, it will be interesting to see how Dorsey implements some of Buffalo’s new skill players along the outside in an attempt to push the offense forward toward achieving a higher level of production this season.
There has been plenty of talk regarding a potential increase in the team’s usage of 12 personnel (one running back, two tight end formations), among other expected adjustments from Dorsey in year two. Following how some of the potential alterations to the Bills’ offensive scheme play out throughout training camp will be exciting to watch.
Can James Cook solidify his role as RB1?
Singletary spent the past several seasons as the Bills’ top option out of the backfield and, last season, took 65% of the offensive snaps to then-rookie James Cook’s 25%. This season, without Singletary in tow, much more will be expected of Cook in his second season, and whether or not he can withstand what is expected to be a heavily increased workload remains to be seen.
Cook fared well in a backup role a year ago, recording the highest yards-per-carry average of any running back in the league with at least 500 rushing yards (5.7 YPC, tied with J.K. Dobbins). Indeed, more will be put on his plate this season, including increased pass-blocking duties, which he wasn’t asked to assume much a season ago, and in the opportunities he did have struggled to keep his head above water.
Cook is certainly not the only option the Bills come equipped with out of the backfield, with Nyheim Hines returning as a speedy option and the team signing two bruising backs in free agency in Damien Harris and Latavius Murray.
With other viable options on the roster, it’s unlikely Cook will receive a vintage workload as the team’s workhorse, three-down running back. But all signs point to the second-year player replacing Singletary as the team’s top choice, and there will be plenty of intrigue surrounding his development throughout camp and the preseason.
Which players will win camp battles at middle linebacker and No. 2 cornerback?
On the defensive side of the ball, two starting roles still need to be fulfilled, with the top jobs at both middle linebacker and No. 2 cornerback up for grabs between a host of players.
After former starter Tremaine Edmunds signed a free-agent deal with the Chicago Bears, a significant opportunity opened for the likes of veterans Tyrel Dodson and A.J. Klein, along with Bills 2022 third-round pick Terrel Bernard and 2023 third-rounder Dorian Williams. All four players appear to be in a dead heat with camp opening in the coming days.
Although it was initially believed that Williams would begin his career as an outside linebacker, during spring practice, Head Coach Sean McDermott revealed that the rookie would also work at MLB, increasing the competition expected to play out over the next several weeks. Bernard is a player to watch as, after being selected in the top half of the draft last season, the Bills would certainly be in favor of last year’s third-rounder taking a significant step forward and, at the very least, fiercly challenging for the starting job during training camp. If Dodson or Klein wins the job out of camp, that would be a disappointment.
At cornerback, with former first-round pick Kaiir Elam finishing his rookie season on the upswing, he was believed to have a leg up at earning a starting role opposite Tre’Davious White. However, after experiencing spring practice, it appears Elam, Dane Jackson and Christian Benford are in a true competition for the job. As is the case with Bernard, the Bills are surely hoping Elam wins the job to validate their selection in the first round of the 2022 draft. But as McDermott and company have shown throughout their time in Buffalo, starters must earn their keep and continuously prove their worth throughout the course of a long, grueling campaign. In the past, the Bills have not hesitated to rotate players at cornerback or along the defensive line on a game-to-game and, in some cases, a possession-to-possession basis.
While it wouldn’t be an ideal scenario, as the team would likely prefer one player asserts themselves throughout training camp, it wouldn’t be shocking if the battle at CB spreads into the regular season, much like it did a season ago.
Will defensive philosophy change under McDermott’s guidance?
With longtime Defensive Coordinator Leslie Frazier exiting during the offseason, McDermott decided to take the reins of the Bills’ defense as the team’s defensive play-caller, a role he hasn’t filled since his days as the Carolina Panthers defensive coordinator prior to becoming the Bills’ head coach. There has been plenty of talk throughout the offseason regarding a shift in McDermott’s coaching philosophy compared to Frazier’s, with McDermott expected to utilize a more aggressive style that could feature more blitzing. However, all that remains to be seen.
Many things may change with McDermott calling the plays defensively. Or, perhaps nothing will change. But when the head coach takes it upon himself to step in and take ownership of such a critical role in the team’s process, it’s an eye-opener and suddenly becomes a situation to follow as camp opens next week. With the pads set to come on soon, we will begin to learn much more about this team in just a matter of days.
Fasten your seatbelts for another wild ride.