BUFFALO — Canisius President Steve Stoute has been appointed to the NCAA Committee on Women’s Athletics. Stoute’s appointment begins immediately and continues through August 31, 2024.
The mission of the NCAA Committee on Women’s Athletics is to provide leadership and assistance to the association in its efforts to provide equitable opportunities, fair treatment and respect for all women in all aspects of intercollegiate athletics. The committee seeks to expand and promote opportunities for female student-athletes, administrators, coaches and officiating personnel. The committee also promotes governance, administration and conduct of intercollegiate athletics at the institutional, conference and national levels that are inclusive, fair and accessible to women. The committee develops programs and resources, which can be of practical use to the association in its efforts to achieve its mission.
“We are fortunate to have President Stoute represent the conference on such a prestigious association-wide committee,” said Travis Tellitocci, commissioner of the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference. “Steve’s background as a Division I student-athlete and university president uniquely positions him to have an impact on the great work being done to continue the growth of women’s athletics.”
“I’m extremely honored to serve the NCAA membership on this committee, which is doing vitally important work to improve all aspects of intercollegiate athletics for women” said Stoute. “My experience as a student-athlete shaped my life in profound ways and I look forward to contributing to the experience of the next generation of student-athletes.”
Stoute began his term as the 25th president of Canisius on July 1, 2022. He was previously vice president for strategic initiatives and chief of staff at DePaul University in Chicago, IL.
His higher education experience also includes work at Princeton University, first as an assistant director of the Princeton Varsity Club in the Department of Athletics and later as a capital giving officer in the Office of Development. He also served as the life skills coordinator in the Department of Athletics at the University of Southern California.
Born and raised in Trinidad and Tobago, a dual-island Caribbean nation, Stoute immigrated to the United States in 2000 to attend Seton Hall University in New Jersey. At Seton Hall, he competed on the men’s soccer team and graduated magna cum laude with a bachelor’s degree in business administration. After completing the prestigious NCAA postgraduate internship, he attended the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where he earned a master’s degree in exercise and sport science. Stoute holds a JD from the University of Pennsylvania Law School.