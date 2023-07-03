BATAVIA — Genesee Speedway had incredible streak of consecutive races run snapped on Saturday when heavy storms came through the Genesee County Fairgrounds around 1:30pm forcing the cancelation of the first event of July.
A heavy cell turned in the inside half of the front straightaway in to a pond and also created ponding in the grandstands and pits.
The rain out is the first scheduled event lost to rain in 2023 after completing 9 shows thus far. This is also the first time that Kurt and Bonnie Stebbins have been forced to cancel a program since taking over last season, a streak that was up to 28 events!
Racing will look to resume next Saturday, July 8, when Stop DWI presents a Super 6 program, featuring the 30-lap Brian Ace Memorial Street Stock event, paying a minimum of $1,000-to-win, with all of the laps also having at least 2 sponsors totaling over $2600 in added funds.
