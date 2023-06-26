LANCASTER — Lancaster Motorplex will be back in action this coming Thursday night (June 29), as the Race of Champions Modified Series will be making their first scheduled appearance of the season at the famed Lancaster oval with the running of the Ol’ Boy Cup VII. The 60-lap event pays tribute to Bill Colton Sr, who along with the late Alex Friesen, installed the first Thermal Foam barriers that surround the facility.
Several other speedways adopted the same or similar blocks to assist in protecting drivers. Colton also spearheaded the “Super Fan Plan”, and several other programs that helped drive Modified racing and Lancaster Motorplex forward. In addition, Colton also helped build racing careers for many young drivers, most notably, “The Hotshoe”, Chuck Hossfeld.
It will be the first of three scheduled appearances by the Race of Champions Modified Series to Lancaster in 2023. Zane Zeiner of Bath, PA enjoys a 74-point lead over Jack Ely and 79-point advantage over Austin Beers, both of Northampton, PA. Earl Paules is fourth in points and second-generation driver Andy Jankowiak from Tonawanda, NY is fifth in points, 96 behind Zeiner.
Orchard Park, NY’s Patrick Emerling is the reigning race winner, earning his ninth career Modified win at Lancaster in 2022, driving the potent Joey Stearns-owned, Billy Putney prepared entry.
The Street Stocks, 4 Cylinders, and the Mighty TQ Midgets will all be in action Thursday night. In four races, there have been four different winners in the Street Stock division, with Jacob Gustafson, Tim Welshans, Mark Hoch, and David Brunka all collecting checkered flags. In three races for the 4 Cylinder division on the ¼ mile, there have been three different winners with Andy Danielwicz, John Byrd, and Chris Deyoe Jr visiting Victory Lane. The Mighty TQ Midgets return after a couple of weeks off, with Dave Schulz and Ronnie Flaim earning series wins at Lancaster.
During intermission, the King Wolf Production Big Wheels will take place, Kids 12 and under can sign up at the picnic tables when entering the facility to participate. The list of graduates from the Big Wheels to the big cars at Lancaster over the years is countless.
Pit gates will open at 3pm, grandstands open at 5:30pm, and racing will begin at 7pm. Adult grandstand admission is $30. Veterans with valid ID and Seniors aged 65 + is $25. Kids 12 and under are admitted FREE. Pit admission is $40 for members, $50 for non-members, and $40 for crews.
For more information, follow Lancaster Motorplex on social media and for the complete 2023 schedules, visit the website at www.lancastermotorplexny.com.