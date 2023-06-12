BATAVIA — Seven divisions began racing at 7 p.m. at Genesee Speedway Saturday Night ran off an efficient show that included three drivers getting their first feature wins of the season.
The Late Model Feature was perhaps the race of the night, as Chad Homan spoiled Bill Holmes’ birthday by snatching the win away on the final lap. Homan, of Penfield, collected his second win of the year by out-dragging the No. 8 by .019 seconds at the checkered flag. Holmes had led 24-straight green flag laps, getting his lead up to 2.1 seconds, but when Homan moved by Doug Ricotta for second on lap 16, he chopped that gap down, helped in part to a lapped car, which became the determining factor on the final lap as Homan dove down to the bottom of turn three in his No. 91 and got it to stick. Behind that top duo were Doug Ricotta, Zack Carley and Paul Grigsby.
Ray Bliss scored a popular victory in the Sportsman Feature, moving by Greg Mrzykwa on lap 19 and then holding off Kyle Richner for his first win of the season. The veteran from Warsaw had struggled to get by the leader during early race restarts but was still in position to pounce when Mrzywka got wide off turn two. Richner was able to driver up to second for his third-straight top three, while Phil Vigneri III moved up to complete the podium. James Henry’s made his first start at Genesee this year count, as he moved by Mrzywka at the finish for fourth.
Byron Dewitt knew he couldn’t waste time getting to the front in the Street Stock Feature, so he made a nifty move on lap 2, diving between Jesse Qutermous and Rich Conte heading in to turn three to take the lead for good. It was Dewitt’s third win of the season with an impressive performance, with his only challenges once taking the lead coming from John Zimmerman on late-race restarts, but Zimmerman would settle for second. Jesse Qutermous, Dale Rissinger and Dan Brumstead rounded out the top five.
James Gayton kept up to his winning ways in the Mini Stock Feature, leading all 15 laps for his fifth win of the season. Double-duty driver gave Gayton good chase but his night ended when the body of his No. 8w fell off heading in to turn one on lap 13. Cole Susice stayed consistent to finish second with Mike Dinehardt narrowly claiming third ahead of Chirs Leone. Chuck Hughes completed the top five.
Mike McCarthy made his 2023 debut on Saturday Night in the Novice Sportsman and while he slipped back in the opening laps, he made a pass for the lead coming to the white flag and would pick up the victory in the 15-lap event. McCarthy, of Corfu, chased down early leader Joe Mickey around lap 12 of the caution-free event and his challenge to the leader paid off to become the sixth different winner in the division in eight races this season.
In just his second start in a race car, Brayden Davis scored the win in the Bandit Feature, taking the lead from his friend Seth Johnson on a lap 2 restart and holding him off until Johnson retired with mechanical issues with two laps remaining. Davis, of Castile, as won his heat race earlier in the night to prove it was no fluke. Racelyn Lippa scored her career-best finish in second while Paige Gayton was third for the third-straight week.
Also on hand Saturday Night was the NY6A Micro Sprint Tour for their second appearance of the season, and for the second time this year, Mikey Smith was the dominant force, leading all 25 laps to score the victory. Smith, of Scranton, PA, was challenged by local Pat Kelly on a handful of mid-race restarts, but Smith was the superior sprinter over the final 10 laps that ran off without caution, forcing Kelly to settle for second. Mike Austin, Jason Moll and Billy Applebee completed the top five.
Genesee Speedway Results — Saturday, June 10
Ferrellgas Night
Cummings Trucking RUSH Late Model Feature (25 Laps)- CHAD HOMAN, Bill Holmes, Doug Ricotta, Zack Carley, Paul Grigsby, TJ Downs, Bill Taylor, Billy DuBois, Dave Stolzenberg, Dave DuBois, Jon Rivers.
Heat Winners- Holmes, D. DuBois
Stirling Lubricants Sportsman Feature (25 Laps)- RAY BLISS, Kyle Richner, Phil Vigneri III, James Henry, Greg Mrzywka, Dave DiPietro, Sam Hoxie, Jacob Bansmer, Adam Hilton, Tony Pangrazio, Andrew Smith, Dan Kolb, Cliff Gregg, Gordy Hermanson Jr., Chris Hawkins, Spencer Smolder, Tyler Guzzardi.
Heat Winners- Bliss, Henry.
Yasses Trucking and Construction Street Stock Feature (20 Laps)- BYRON DEWITT, John Zimmerman, Jesse Qutermous, Dale Rissinger, Dan Brumstead, Mike Kelly, Rich Conte, Jeff Almekinder, Jon Almekinder, Josh Drybala, Jonathan Logsdon, Nate Tabor, Sherman Gage, Kenny Begnouche.
Heat Winners- Zimmerman, Gage.
The Detail Shop Mini Stock Feature (15 Laps)- JAMES GAYTON, Cole Susice, Mike Dinehart, Chris Leone, Chuck Hughes, Rich Conte, Bill Kapelke, Eric Brumstead, Robert Knapp, Matt Radzio, Brian Johnson, Dylan Strade, Ian Paul (DNS), CJ Smith (DNS), Andrew Kreamer (DNS).
Heat Winners- Gayton, Knapp.
Vigneri Racing Novice Sportsman Feature (15 Laps)- MIKE MCCARTHY, Joe Mickey, John Livingston Jr., Noah Pangrazio, Casey Jonathan, Kyle Teeter, Paul Marshall.
Heat Winner- Mickey.
Kolb Family Automotive Bandit Feature (10 Laps)- BRAYDEN DAVIS, Racelyn Lippa, Paige Gayton, Nick Lipome, Seth Johnson, Joey Swick, Brayden Williams (DNS).
Heat Winner- Davis.
NY6A Micro Sprint Tour Feature (25 Laps)- MIKEY SMITH, Pat Kelly, Mike Austin, Jason Moll, Billy Applebee, Eric Wise, Jeff Tinkham, Ivan Forney, Zach Bobbett, RJ Kingdollar, Wayne Stella, Joe Austin, Prestyn Brown, Kevin Kaiser, Mark Preston, Kyle Pierce, Jerry Gurney, Will Fisher (DNS).
Heat Winner- Smith, Applebee, Austin.