ATTICA — The ever-changing landscape of high school football, specifically in Section V, has resulted in another once-never-thought-of reliance.
Recently, defending Section V Class C champion Attica and longtime rival and perennial Class D powerhouse Alexander agreed in principle on a merger for the upcoming football season. The merger is awaiting official approval from Section V.
The agreement, which is expected to be for one year only, will have the combined program playing in Class C this fall and follows the recent near-merger of two other rivals, Le Roy and Caledonia-Mumford, which did not come to pass.
“A couple months ago they had approached us and said that they were looking like they were going to be low on numbers,” Attica head coach Jeff Cusmano said. “In the beginning of June their athletic director, Paul Hazard, (longtime Alexander head coach) Tim Sawyer, myself and our athletic director, Eric Romesser, sat down and we were going through some numbers and they were only going to have around 12 kids that were going to be eligible for varsity, without bringing up younger sophomores and putting some of those kids in jeopardy. He (Sawyer) has some sophomores that maybe could contribute but weren’t really ready to play at the varsity level. So, with them being left at 12 or so kids, they asked if we were interested in merging.”
“Our numbers were low, there’s just no two ways about it,” Sawyer added. “I’m at about 13 varsity-age kids and then I had two that would be JV-age that would have been good enough to come up to varsity, I think, I mean physically they were ready. But that still only gives me 15 kids and our kids at our school did just not want to play 8-man, so we started looking for mergers. It’s just a one-year deal, which is nice, because my JV numbers are really good and my modified numbers are really good. It’s definitely uncharted territory for me and I wish it never came to this, but we just don’t have the players to put a team out there this year. And I’m not moving JV kids up that aren’t ready, that’s unethical from a safety perspective.”
The coaching staff will be comprised of the coaches from each program, with both sharing co-coaching responsibilities. The majority, if not all, of the home games will be played on Attica’s turf field, which was constructed in 2020.
Aside from the low numbers, the proximity of the two towns, as well as the long-standing rivalry, came into play.
With the communities being separated by two miles, the Blue Devils and Trojans were longtime foes in the old Genesee Region League, which resulted in some of the most epic contests in the GR. The New York State Public High School Athletic Association went to a Federation schedule starting with the 2019 season, all but eliminating the rivaly.
“I’m not going to lie, it’s not what I would want, but I, kind of, look at it the same way as (Coach Cusmano), I want these high school boys to have a great football experience and to have one or two that could play college football, obviously the best way for that would be to play the real game, to play 11-man football,” Sawyer said. “It’s not something that we were scheming for and wanted to go an look for, I just don’t have the numbers and commitment from enough kids.
“Here’s the bottom line,” Sawyer added. “I would never want to commit to a Class D schedule and then forfeit a single game, much less five or six or seven games. In my career we’ve had three different times where teams backed out of a game and it is almost impossible to fill that void, especially on a week’s notice; it’s hard to fill it on two-month’s notice. I would never, ever want to do that.”
For Cusmano, despite the program having its most successful season in history last fall, which included its first-ever sectional championship, and bringing back the majority of athletes involved in that title-winning season, the decision to merge was an obvious one, though it came with the inherent difficulties.
“There is a lot of pride in both programs but it’s about the kids and I couldn’t see allowing those seniors at Alexander to go without a season,” Cusmano said. “Having two sons that have graduated and played athletics and a daughter who is going to be a senior this year, I thought it was important for these kids at Alexander to have a senior season for football because without a merger they don’t have any football at all.”
While the information for the upcoming school year has yet to be released, the BED numbers for the 2022-23 had Attica at 305 and Alexander at 198. According to the 2022-23 Section V Football handbook, the numbers for Class C programs last fall were between 261 and 396. The Section V policy on merger numbers is that 40% of the numbers are counted from Class C teams and 30% from Class D.
Last season, the Blue Devils came from the No. 3 seed to eventually topple East Rochester/Gananda, 16-8, in the championship game. Attica would finish the season at 9-3 overall, falling 14-6 to Lackawanna in the NYSPHSAA Class C Far West Regional final.
Attica graduated eight seniors from that squad, but will be returning the likes of Section V Class C Defensive Player of the Year Case Hill, quarterback Braden Allein and dynamic running back Landyn Thomas, among others.
Alexander finished at 9-2 last season, as the Trojans fell to Oakfield-Alabama/Elba, 35-7, in the Section V Class D championship game. Alexander would receive an at-large bid to the NYSPHSAA Class D tournament, falling to Cambridge/Salem 12-7 in the regional round.
The Trojans — which won its first sectional title in 2016 and have been in the final in every year but one since — graduated 13 players from that team.
Alexander will be returning the likes of Trenton Woods, Tyler Marino and Dylan Pohl.
As for the summer workouts between the two programs, so far, so good.
“It poses some obstacles, there’s a lot of pride between the two towns and they both live and die their football,” Cusmano said. “There’s going to be an adjustment period, but we’ve had a couple unofficial practices together and I think things, so far, have gone well. Both coaching staffs are learning from each other and I think it’s going to be a positive experience for everybody, not only the kids, but the coaches as well because we can exchange ideas and learn from each other. I think it will be a positive situation for the communities as well.”
Sawyer reiterated that statement, with a slight caveat for his players.
“It’s been pretty good. It is early, still,” Coach Sawyer said. “I think it’s going to be a change for some of our players. Some of our players are used to starting both ways and now you’re looking at a roster of 28-30 kids combined and now some of our kids will have to compete and will be splitting time. I’m think some of these kids that were two-way starters at Alexander will be one-way starters now. It’s different for everybody. And it’s different, too, because these kids know each other through other sports and social media. It’s not like was 25 years ago when you, maybe, knew one or two kids in the neighboring district. These guys seemingly all know each other and are pretty good friends already. The towns are only two miles apart.”
It is unclear what this will do to the Class C schedule, let alone the Class D schedule, but when the initial Section V Football schedule was released in April, Attica was set to begin defense of its title at home against Letchworth/Warsaw/Perry. Alexander was scheduled to begin at home against Notre Dame.
CAL-MUM/BYRON-BERGEN CONSIDERING MOVE TO 8-MAN
In other news, sources have informed the Daily News sports staff that Cal-Mum/Byron-Bergen is considering a move to 8-man football after a potential merger with rival Le Roy did not come to pass. The Raiders have low numbers at this point of the offseason and barring any significant change, it is expected they will move to 8-man football for the 2023 fall campaign. No decision has been reached at this time.