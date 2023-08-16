During the summers between school years, there are always changes happening within the districts, from retirements to teachers getting different employment opportunities, to unexpected happenstances that are always a part of life.
These changes often happen within a school’s athletics department, as certain coaches step down from coaching for various reasons, while the senior athletes move on to the next level, allowing for the younger classes to move in.
However, the turnover prior to the 2023-24 school year among the GLOW Region athletics departments has been almost unprecedented, specifically among the local athletic directors.
Following the end of the spring season and heading into the fall, no less than seven districts will be welcoming new athletic directors.
Oakfield-Alabama/Elba head football coach Tyler Winter will be taking over at Elba High School, John Kling will be the new AD at Pembroke High School, Andy Leyden will be running the sports department at Dansville High School, Mark Driesel steps into the role at Kendall High School, Paul Hazard has taken over at Alexander and Shawn Wheeler will be lead the Bath-Haverling program. Meanwhile, Batavia High School is in search of a new athletic director after longtime AD Mike Bromley stepped down from his role earlier this month.
For Winter, he is entering just his sixth full school year with the Lancers.
“Super excited. And super fortunate too,” Winter said. “Five years of, essentially, a whirlwind. I don’t think that if you would have told me five years ago that this is what was going to unfold between football and now the role as AD, I could have never predicted that. I’m excited. The community has a rich athletics culture and tradition. We’ve got some great coaches here that I’ve been really fortunate to build relationships with. Whether its the football program, I’ve coached a variety of levels with the basketball program too, I’ve helped out with the merged track program too — I’ve gotten to know so many different coaches and I’ve also gotten to know the kids pretty well too. Because of our size, I am THE middle-high phys-ed teacher, so I’ve got every kid from seven through 12, so I’ve gotten to know them well. And, because of that, I’ve gotten to know what they need as an athlete as well. You take all that and put it together and hopefully this is the start of something that could be pretty exciting.”
For the past number of years, Pembroke has seen somewhat of a revolving door in the athletics department in terms of athletic director as Kristin Tonge spent one year in the role after Ryan Winchip was there for four years before moving to Warsaw.
Kling is hoping that that proverbial door is done swinging for a while.
“I’m really excited. When everything happened and we were looking for someone, I jumped at the opportunity,” Kling said. “I was thrilled and it was always something in the back of my mind that I knew I wanted to do. I knew I would kick myself a couple years down the line if I didn’t take the opportunity. It would always be a ‘what if’ and I’m really happy that I took it.”
Kling is entering his second year in the Pembroke district. Last year he was a physical education teacher at the primary school, while this year he will assume the same role in the high school.
“Pembroke has always had great athletics,” Kling said. “It’s a great athletics program that I’m walking into and Kristin (Tonge) left me in a great position. Philosophy-wise, not a whole lot is changing. Just strive to be the best, put the best student-athletes out there that we can.”
At Dansville, Leyden will be taking over for Dave Moodie, who will be remaining with the school and staying on as head boys basketball coach.
“I am very excited to become the new athletic director at Dansville,” Leyden said. “I was just recently hired with my first day being August 1. I have always had a passion for athletics and felt that this was a perfect opportunity to lead a department of dedicated coaches that go above and beyond creating a positive athletic experience for Dansville athletes.”
Leyden also knows that he, like many of the other new athletic directors, will be stepping into an athletic department with a rich and cultured history.
“Quite a few of our programs have had success over the last couple of years,” Leyden said “One of my goals is to make sure that all of our programs continue to raise the bar and challenge themselves to improve each year.”
Driesel began his new position at Kendall on July 1. He returned to Kendall after serving as an assistant principal at Hilton High School this past school year. Prior to that, he served as a special education teacher and coach at Kendall for nine years.
“I am excited to be rejoining the Kendall family as the assistant principal and athletic director,” said Driesel. “I know the students and staff we have here in Kendall are top tier, and the coming year will bring lots of great things for all. I’m looking forward to the 2023-24 school year.”
Driesel will be taking over for Melissa Strelick, who is now the Kendall principal.
Winter has already had plenty of success at Elba as he has lead the OAE Aggies to two consecutive Section V Class D titles, as well as a trip to the New York State Public High School Athletic Association semifinals two seasons ago.
And he is certainly looking to continue that success into his larger role, and he was quick to compliment the two ADs who came before him.
“The nice thing is, although I haven’t been here long, I’ve at least been here long enough to see two athletic directors – Karen Cusmano when I got here and then Mark Beehler the past three years – both in different ways were what I would view as successful,” Winter said. “Both were kids-and community-oriented in everything that they did. They were exhaustive in their efforts and that was something, right of the gate when I got here, that wowed me, how much time and energy they both put into the job. And I feel that directly impacts the success of our athletics department. They’ve served as two very good mentors. They’ve done a nice job with building the foundation and the goal is to, hopefully, come in here and build on everything they’ve been building on for years.”
For Kling, it’s been a fast-moving couple of months since he took over for a proud Dragons department.
“She (Tonge) did a lot of great things here that I am trying to build off,” Kling said. “Being the new guy and it being my first year as athletic director, it’s been very whirlwind-ish. I joke around with a couple of the coaches and my family and I say that I’ve never felt like I’ve done more when I’m here and also feel like I have so much more to do. Going from the pure teacher/educator role to this role that oversees a whole department at the school, it’s a challenge that I’m looking forward to.”
Now that the summer (at least in terms of the school year) is almost over, fall practices are set to begin next week. And every one of these new athletic directors is itching to get the kids back in the hallways and back on the fields.
“I didn’t think that the butterflies could be multiplied more than they are at the start of the football season, but I just found out real quickly that they can,” Winter said. “Now it’s that shared excitement of sending a text or a phone call to one of our fall coaches and talking to them and hitting them with a ‘You ready! You’ve got a couple days now before we kick things off.’ You can now share that enthusiasm with them and it just makes for more excitement.”