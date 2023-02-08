SPORTS-JASSON-DOMINGUEZ-LEADS-YANKEES-PROSPECTS-2-NJA.jpg

Andrew Mills/Tribune News Service

New York Yankees prospect Jasson Dominguez has been named to the Fall Star Game roster.

 Andrew Mills

Otherworldly, the Martian, the next Mickey Mantle or simply Mike Trout: These are the designations that were broadcast across the baseball world about Jasson Dominguez when he inked a franchise-record international contract with the Yankees.

In 2019, the Bombers signed Jasson Dominguez -- who was arguably the highest-touted international prospect in MLB history -- to a contract with a $5.1 million signing bonus. Talent evaluators across the baseball industry were bullish on the eye-popping tools of the Dominican native with rankings as high as the No. 32 prospect in the game -- according to MLB Pipeline -- without even stepping foot on a minor-league diamond.

