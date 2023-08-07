BATAVIA — The Batavia Downs spotlight shone brightly on Joe Chindano Jr. Saturday night as he trained and drove the winners of both weekly features while producing one record breaking performance in the process.
First in the $15,000 Open I trot, Chindano won with Dewanslittlelorie, who was the lone mare in the race that showed up the boys as she went gate to wire in track record time.
Dewanslittlelorie had little trouble grabbing the lead from post two and cruised in command to the quarter in :28 flat. As Con Air Hall (Jim Morrill Jr.) tracked from the garden spot, Johnny Boy (Kevin Cummings) mounted an outside attack from fourth at the half and pushed the three-quarters to 1:25.3. But that didn’t put a crimp in Dewanslittlelorie’s plans as she rebuffed the challenge before she rounded the last turn. Dewanslittlelorie entered the lane comfortably on top and stretched out to a 2-¼ length margin of victory in 1:55.2.
The winning time established a new Batavia Downs track record for an aged trotting mare (1:56.1).
It was the third win in the last four starts and the fifth win overall this year for Dewanslittlelorie ($5.30) who is owned by Fox Racing and RBH Ventures.
Then in the $15,000 Open I Handicap pace, Chindano lit up the board with Villiam, who brushed late to victory in a thrilling finish.
Villiam got away seventh and trailed the leading Mark Witha K (Todd Cummings) by 11-¼ lengths at the quarter. While Out On Bail (Jim Morrill Jr.) followed closely in second, Mark Witha K paced sharply on the point to the half where Rally Your Crew (Denny Bucceri) made a first-over bid with Villiam following loosely behind in the breeze. Rally Your Crew’s bid fell apart midway up the backstretch, forcing Villiam three-deep before the three-quarters. As the group passed that station, Mark Witha K was still in command by over a length while Out On Bail tipped out, forcing Villiam three-deep again. Heading for the line, Mark Witha K was still the one to catch and Villiam was the one to do it, as he flew down the track and tripped the beam first in 1:54.3 in a seasonal best effort.
It was also the fifth win of the year for Villiam ($20.20) and owner Anthony Evgenikos.
Jim Morrill Jr. and Dave McNeight III both had driving triples on Saturday.
